Poll Shows Susan Collins Winning Working-Class Voters by a Wide Margin

For all of Graham Platner's bloviating about how he represents the 'working class' in Maine, a new poll from The New York Times shows that the race between Platner and incumbent Republican Susan Collins is not only close, but that Collins is absolutely mopping the floor among non-college, working-class voters.

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Graham Platner is ahead of Collins by 2 points in new NYT poll.



One of the most intriguing details: She has a 21-point lead among non-college voters as Platner has made centering the working class the center of his campaign. pic.twitter.com/EB2VXw6YPo — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 29, 2026

It's been painfully clear for a while that socialism and the Democratic Party are increasingly the party of privileged, college-educated Whites and not the working class. Most socialist candidates, including Platner, are wealthy or have wealthy parents paying their bills. They wouldn't know an honest day's work if it bit them in the armpit.

yes, like literally every communist ever, he is an elitist a****le who is only supported by other elitist a****les — Nick (@Nickster0188) June 29, 2026

Nailed it.

Wild guess, poll probably skewed in Platner's favor by selection of voters, by voters' willingness to be polled. Two points being effectively a dead heat anyway.



More significantly, they didn't ask how many times likely voters intend to vote.



That's the real poll. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) June 29, 2026

The real poll is election day, and it looks like Collins is in a good spot, despite the Democrats' push to make Platner a thing.

Because the DSA doesn’t represent the working class.



It’s a movement of mostly women who are over-medicated graduate students with nothing better to do than screw up things for everyone else because they won’t just go to therapy. https://t.co/iFAiLjlzQa — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 29, 2026

Bingo. It does not have vast appeal, no matter how the socialists spin things.

Because Graham is what a college educated person thinks a working-class person is supposed to act like and working-class people can see he's a fraud https://t.co/2j31mdar2s — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2026

Anyone who thinks Platner is 'working class' is delusional.

It's almost like the "socialists" are not for the working class at all but use the pretense as a smokescreen to push elitist "Abolish ICE" and "Free Palestine" vanity morals! https://t.co/jlhNX3WIP8 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 29, 2026

They're a vehicle for a radical agenda that doesn't care at all about the working class.

Turns out having a Nazi tattoo, a problematic social media history, credible allegations of domestic abuse, and some pretty perverted views on things makes it hard to win over normal voters.

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