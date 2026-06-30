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Poll Shows Susan Collins Winning Working-Class Voters by a Wide Margin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 2:00 PM
Poll Shows Susan Collins Winning Working-Class Voters by a Wide Margin
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

For all of Graham Platner's bloviating about how he represents the 'working class' in Maine, a new poll from The New York Times shows that the race between Platner and incumbent Republican Susan Collins is not only close, but that Collins is absolutely mopping the floor among non-college, working-class voters.

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It's been painfully clear for a while that socialism and the Democratic Party are increasingly the party of privileged, college-educated Whites and not the working class. Most socialist candidates, including Platner, are wealthy or have wealthy parents paying their bills. They wouldn't know an honest day's work if it bit them in the armpit.

Nailed it.

The real poll is election day, and it looks like Collins is in a good spot, despite the Democrats' push to make Platner a thing.

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2026 ELECTIONS MAINE POLLING SOCIALISM SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

Bingo. It does not have vast appeal, no matter how the socialists spin things.

Anyone who thinks Platner is 'working class' is delusional.

They're a vehicle for a radical agenda that doesn't care at all about the working class.

Turns out having a Nazi tattoo, a problematic social media history, credible allegations of domestic abuse, and some pretty perverted views on things makes it hard to win over normal voters.

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