Antifa Is Now Threatening to Kill the Federal Judges Who Sent Members to Prison for 450 Years

NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse
NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse
Investigators Find 177 Dead Dogs With Gunshot Wounds at 'No Kill' Animal Rescue
Investigators Find 177 Dead Dogs With Gunshot Wounds at 'No Kill' Animal Rescue
VIP
Things Only Get More Confusing at NPR; Politico Is Blameless for Predicting Gas Price Increases
Things Only Get More Confusing at NPR; Politico Is Blameless for Predicting Gas...
Did Rep. Jayapal Really Say That Listening to Angel Parents Is a Waste of Time? Sure Seems Like She Did.
Did Rep. Jayapal Really Say That Listening to Angel Parents Is a Waste...
Zohran Mamdani Moves Closer to Abolishing a Prison
Zohran Mamdani Moves Closer to Abolishing a Prison
Darializa Avila Chevalier Vows to Make Women and Girls Second Class Citizens to Advance Trans Agenda
Darializa Avila Chevalier Vows to Make Women and Girls Second Class Citizens to...
VIP
RI Gun Store Saw Long Lines Ahead of State's Assault Weapon Ban
RI Gun Store Saw Long Lines Ahead of State's Assault Weapon Ban
The Face of American Socialism Is Rich, White, and College Educated
The Face of American Socialism Is Rich, White, and College Educated
VIP
We Fought a Revolution Over Taxation. Have We Forgotten Why?
We Fought a Revolution Over Taxation. Have We Forgotten Why?
Columbus, Ohio Just Raised the Wrong Flag for America's 250th Birthday
Columbus, Ohio Just Raised the Wrong Flag for America's 250th Birthday
The Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Mistake
The Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Mistake
Former SSA Employee Convicted of Stealing $1.8M by Impersonating Dead Beneficiaries
Former SSA Employee Convicted of Stealing $1.8M by Impersonating Dead Beneficiaries
Arkansas Woman Sentenced to 18 Months for Multi-State Unemployment Fraud
Arkansas Woman Sentenced to 18 Months for Multi-State Unemployment Fraud
Here’s What Blanche Has to Say About Those Newsom Investigations
Here’s What Blanche Has to Say About Those Newsom Investigations
Tipsheet

Antifa Is Now Threatening to Kill the Federal Judges Who Sent Members to Prison for 450 Years

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 5:00 PM
Antifa Is Now Threatening to Kill the Federal Judges Who Sent Members to Prison for 450 Years
PJ Media

The Left pretends Antifa isn't a real thing, ignoring the very real violence and property damage done in the name of the organization. The Trump administration has declared Antifa a terrorist organization, both domestically and internationally. Back in March, several members of Antifa were convicted of numerous crimes stemming from an ambush at an ICE facility in Texas that saw one law enforcement officer shot.

Advertisement

They were recently sentenced to a combined 450 years behind bars. Their violent comrades are not happy about this, and are now threatening the federal judges who sentenced them.

Here's more from Ngo:

Far-left extremists are making violent death threats against two federal Texas judges after they handed down long prison sentences to convicted members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell.

The threats followed last week’s first batch of sentencing where eight convicts received prison terms ranging from 30 years to 100 years after becoming the first defendants convicted in a federal Antifa terrorism case in U.S. history.

The threats are being directed at U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor.

Many of the threats were responses to updates on social media platform Bluesky from the DFW Support Committee, the far-left group that has been organizing support and cash donations for the defendants.

“So, when are we burning it all down?” asked one user under an alias. “He has an address,” referring to Judge O’Connor.

Recommended

NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM JUDGES TEXAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Clearly, more charges and lengthy prison sentences are necessary.

The more of them we lock up, the better society is.

A long, long time. This insanity ends when the foot-soldier activists start feeling the real consequences. We also need to go after those who are funding this.

That's the guy from CNN who said he could find no examples of Leftist violence.

Weird.

Their policies and agenda are so bad they have to enact them at the barrel of a gun.

That is projection, and it's what the Left uses to justify violence against conservatives and anyone who doesn't kowtow to them.

Advertisement

There is no excuse for this violence, and no reason why the perpetrators of this violence shouldn't be arrested and imprisoned for as long as possible. They are now threatening federal judges for holding their comrades accountable for shooting a law enforcement officer, and it's clear Antifa believes they are above the law. They must learn they are not, and that this violence has consequences.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Columbus, Ohio Just Raised the Wrong Flag for America's 250th Birthday Dmitri Bolt
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
The Boston Globe Pearl-Clutches Over Haitian Workers, but There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
The Face of American Socialism Is Rich, White, and College Educated Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement