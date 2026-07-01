Antifa Is Now Threatening to Kill the Federal Judges Who Sent Members to Prison for 450 Years

The Left pretends Antifa isn't a real thing, ignoring the very real violence and property damage done in the name of the organization. The Trump administration has declared Antifa a terrorist organization, both domestically and internationally. Back in March, several members of Antifa were convicted of numerous crimes stemming from an ambush at an ICE facility in Texas that saw one law enforcement officer shot.

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They were recently sentenced to a combined 450 years behind bars. Their violent comrades are not happy about this, and are now threatening the federal judges who sentenced them.

"He has an address."



After the North Texas Antifa terrorists received historic prison sentences, their comrades are now threatening to k*ll the federal judges.



My exclusive Ngo Comment report investigates the d—th threats appearing on Bluesky. Read: https://t.co/SuS5ILaM75 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 30, 2026

Here's more from Ngo:

Far-left extremists are making violent death threats against two federal Texas judges after they handed down long prison sentences to convicted members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell. The threats followed last week’s first batch of sentencing where eight convicts received prison terms ranging from 30 years to 100 years after becoming the first defendants convicted in a federal Antifa terrorism case in U.S. history. The threats are being directed at U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor. Many of the threats were responses to updates on social media platform Bluesky from the DFW Support Committee, the far-left group that has been organizing support and cash donations for the defendants. “So, when are we burning it all down?” asked one user under an alias. “He has an address,” referring to Judge O’Connor.

Clearly, more charges and lengthy prison sentences are necessary.

Seeet, their comrades can join them.



Make Firing Squads Great Again! — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) June 30, 2026

The more of them we lock up, the better society is.

Good. Put more of them away for a long time. — Slicinhammer (@Slicinhammer) June 30, 2026

A long, long time. This insanity ends when the foot-soldier activists start feeling the real consequences. We also need to go after those who are funding this.

That's the guy from CNN who said he could find no examples of Leftist violence.

Weird.

If The Left didn't have lies and violence, they wouldn't have anything. https://t.co/y1fM1XucfP — Desert Storm (@Desertstormxxxx) July 1, 2026

Their policies and agenda are so bad they have to enact them at the barrel of a gun.

Tell me again how all the violence comes from the right. https://t.co/BS9fo6T8yq — Bill Isaacs (@BillIsaacs7) July 1, 2026

That is projection, and it's what the Left uses to justify violence against conservatives and anyone who doesn't kowtow to them.

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There is no excuse for this violence, and no reason why the perpetrators of this violence shouldn't be arrested and imprisoned for as long as possible. They are now threatening federal judges for holding their comrades accountable for shooting a law enforcement officer, and it's clear Antifa believes they are above the law. They must learn they are not, and that this violence has consequences.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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