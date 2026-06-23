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These Antifa Terrorists Are Going To Be Spending Nearly 500 Years in Prison

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 23, 2026 7:00 PM
These Antifa Terrorists Are Going To Be Spending Nearly 500 Years in Prison
Townhall Media

The eight Antifa members who were convicted of terrorism related charges for their 2025 ambush of an ICE detention facility that resulted in one officer being shot in the neck have been handed down massive sentences.

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Benjamin Song, the individual who shot the wounded officer, received the maximum sentence of 100 years for attempted murder. One of his compatriots likewise received an extraordinarily long sentence, with Maricela Rueda receiving 70 years. Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, Bradford Morris, and Elizabeth Soto all received 50 years for their actions. Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada received the lightest sentence of the group at just 30 years.

In total, the group of terrorists received 450 years behind bars combined.

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Related:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE TERRORISM TEXAS

"The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Their violent extremism has no place in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law." 

Antifa’s leftist allies in the media attempted to downplay the attack shortly following the sentencing as a “noise demo” despite members of the plot admitting their motivations and training in preparation for the ambush.

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The group had been convicted earlier this year for rioting outside of a Dallas-area ICE detention facility by launching fireworks at structures and vandalizing vehicles. Local police responded to quell the riot, when Song responded by instructing members of the plot to “get the rifles.” Song then opened fire on the responding officers, shooting one in the neck before escaping.

The sentencing marks the first crackdown on Antifa militants since the Trump administration labeled the group a Domestic Terror Organization earlier last year.

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FIFA President Revealed Who His Special Guest Will Be for the Final. The Libs Are Gonna Riot. Matt Vespa
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