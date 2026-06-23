These Antifa Terrorists Are Going To Be Spending Nearly 500 Years in Prison

The eight Antifa members who were convicted of terrorism related charges for their 2025 ambush of an ICE detention facility that resulted in one officer being shot in the neck have been handed down massive sentences.

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Leader of ANTIFA Cell Members in North Texas SENTENCED TO 100 YEARS IN PRISON for Terrorist Attack on ICE Facility: Seven additional defendants also sentenced before one-year anniversary of attack to a combined 450 years in prison



This is the first sentencing of defendants… pic.twitter.com/euFyrANpQW — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 23, 2026

BREAKING: Antifa members behind an anti-ICE terror plot in TX receive 450 YEARS in prison (combined) pic.twitter.com/4QK9eQGxzw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 23, 2026

Benjamin Song, the individual who shot the wounded officer, received the maximum sentence of 100 years for attempted murder. One of his compatriots likewise received an extraordinarily long sentence, with Maricela Rueda receiving 70 years. Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, Bradford Morris, and Elizabeth Soto all received 50 years for their actions. Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada received the lightest sentence of the group at just 30 years.

In total, the group of terrorists received 450 years behind bars combined.

"The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Their violent extremism has no place in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law."

Antifa’s leftist allies in the media attempted to downplay the attack shortly following the sentencing as a “noise demo” despite members of the plot admitting their motivations and training in preparation for the ambush.

This reporter describes the Antifa attack on a TX ICE facility as a “noise demo”, during which they showed up in all black, armed, threw fireworks as a distraction, and then shot an Alvarado, TX police officer in the neck as he responded to the scene. https://t.co/zhBNNTNjJb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 23, 2026

I’m sorry your friends were convicted. But it wasn’t a “noise demo.” It was an Antifa ambush shooting. They brought 11 firearms with them and shot an officer in the neck. The cell members who flipped and testified at trial spoke about the secret planning, radicalization and… https://t.co/4x02mFL0uO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2026

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The group had been convicted earlier this year for rioting outside of a Dallas-area ICE detention facility by launching fireworks at structures and vandalizing vehicles. Local police responded to quell the riot, when Song responded by instructing members of the plot to “get the rifles.” Song then opened fire on the responding officers, shooting one in the neck before escaping.

The sentencing marks the first crackdown on Antifa militants since the Trump administration labeled the group a Domestic Terror Organization earlier last year.

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