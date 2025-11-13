Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems
Tipsheet

State Department Will Classify Antifa As a Foreign Domestic Terrorist Organization

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 13, 2025 11:50 AM
PJ Media

In September, the Trump administration moved to designate Antifa domestic terrorist organization and the President wrote in a post on Truth Social, "I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Now the State Department is escalating its fight against Antifa, and is moving to classify Antifa as a foreign terrorist organization. That designation that may come as soon as today. 

The move comes after Antifa violently disrupted a TPUSA event at the University of California, Berkeley this week. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told the campus her office would be in contact and that it would not "allow citizens to be attacked by violent thugs."

The terrorist classification would apply to four Antifa-affiliated groups in Europe.

Here's more:

The Trump administration will designate four European Antifa-affiliated groups as foreign terrorist organizations in an effort to cripple violent networks around the world, a State Department official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Antifa Ost in Germany, International Revolutionary Front in Italy, and the Greek groups Armed Proletarian Justice and Revolutionary Class Self Defense will be added to the State Department’s list alongside Al Qaeda and ISIS, the official said, calling it “the first batch of designations.” Foreign terrorist designations make it a crime to provide “material support” such as funding to the group, require immigration officials to keep its members out of the country and allow victims of the group’s attacks to sue for damages in U.S. court.

After the Trump administration labeled Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, the Left played the victim card, and journalist Chuck Todd freaked out saying, "I don't even know what Antifa is. I know what the definition of Antifa is. There is no group!"

Three days ago, Vice interviewed a "Nazi hunter" in Germany who admitted to acts of terrorism and other crimes. 

Vice distorted the man's voice and reportedly did not report him to authorities.

On November 3, Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) implored Secretary of State Marco Rubio to designate Antifa as foreign terrorist organizations.

Schmitt tied the Antifa attack on an ICE facility in Texas to cells in Italy.

Schmitt was also one of the early voices calling for Antifa's classification as a domestic terrorist organization and he laid out all the international ties in a long thread on X.

"These are just a few examples of one particular node in the international Antifa network. Antifa cells are highly organized, and they coordinate and communicate with one another via transnational networks, and even travel to collaborate on attacks (as we saw at Stop Cop City)," Schmitt wrote. He added, "We have the tools. We have the precedent. Now, it's time to use them."

