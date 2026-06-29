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Tipsheet

Lefty Teacher Married Gazan Man to Grant Him U.S. Citizenship

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 29, 2026 12:30 PM
Lefty Teacher Married Gazan Man to Grant Him U.S. Citizenship
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

This is a very good reminder that our public school classrooms are populated by a lot of raging Leftists who have no qualms about injecting their political ideology into our children's education. We've covered the pro-Palestine, anti-Israel indoctrination in places like New York and Chicago, behavior that's so egregious that the Trump administration's Department of Education launched an investigation into New York's activist school teachers.

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But Chicago and New York are not alone. California is just as unhinged, and now a Leftist teacher has married a Gazan man to grant him U.S. citizenship and 'equalize the playing field.'

The North American Values Institute (NAVI) first picked up the story.

"This teacher is just an extreme symptom of a much larger problem: activists cynically misusing state-mandated education standards to bring their politics into the classroom - with zero oversight and little recourse," the post reads.

Here's more, from the New York Post, which picked up the story from NAVI:

A radical, Israel-hating California teacher claimed she married a Gaza resident online to help him gain American citizenship — and push her pro-Palestinian agenda.

Laura Pinho, a dance teacher at Canoga Park Senior High School in California, announced her nuptials in a wild June 16 CODEPINK Zoom webinar called “Challenging Zionism In Our Schools.”

When CODEPINK activist Marcy Winograd congratulated her on her marriage and asked her to share details about her life, Pinho, 51, launched into a pedantic monologue about how she only married Salem S.E. Abu Amra to advance “Palestinian rights and freedoms.”

“I have power as an American citizen. I have a passport that I was just born with, and how can I live in this world if I don’t make every effort to equalize the playing field on whatever way that I can,” she said in the webinar, first uncovered by the North American Values Institute.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM CALIFORNIA EDUCATION GAZA PRO-PALESTINIAN

This doesn't mean he'll get citizenship. There's a process that needs to be followed, including background checks and interviews, and waiting periods.

And it doesn't seem this guy is going to pass a background check.

That's a problem.

And now this woman is married to him.

Remember: these same women said they'd choose a bear over a man.

Yes, this.

That's insane, and she's getting paid to peddle this insane stuff in the classroom.

Parents and children deserve classrooms free of activism, and should be aware of what educators like Laura Pinho are doing in and out of the classroom.

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"Putting aside this teacher’s actions, when a teacher openly uses her students to push political activism, the district cannot look the other way. Parents deserve school leaders who hold educators accountable and keep politics out of the classroom," said Josh Weiner, Chief Advocacy Officer for North American Values Institute.

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