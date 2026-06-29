Lefty Teacher Married Gazan Man to Grant Him U.S. Citizenship

This is a very good reminder that our public school classrooms are populated by a lot of raging Leftists who have no qualms about injecting their political ideology into our children's education. We've covered the pro-Palestine, anti-Israel indoctrination in places like New York and Chicago, behavior that's so egregious that the Trump administration's Department of Education launched an investigation into New York's activist school teachers.

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But Chicago and New York are not alone. California is just as unhinged, and now a Leftist teacher has married a Gazan man to grant him U.S. citizenship and 'equalize the playing field.'

The North American Values Institute (NAVI) first picked up the story.

Beyond the headline, NAVI’s coverage of CodePink’s "Challenging Zionism in our Schools" workshop has brought a deeply troubling story to light.



This teacher is just an extreme symptom of a much larger problem: activists cynically misusing state-mandated education standards to… pic.twitter.com/prW3KoJn2a — NAVI (@NAVIvalues) June 28, 2026

"This teacher is just an extreme symptom of a much larger problem: activists cynically misusing state-mandated education standards to bring their politics into the classroom - with zero oversight and little recourse," the post reads.

Lefty California teacher declares she married Gaza man to give him US citizenship: 'Equalize the playing field' https://t.co/rEvWb7xmtd pic.twitter.com/lG5IUmB4yP — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2026

Here's more, from the New York Post, which picked up the story from NAVI:

A radical, Israel-hating California teacher claimed she married a Gaza resident online to help him gain American citizenship — and push her pro-Palestinian agenda. Laura Pinho, a dance teacher at Canoga Park Senior High School in California, announced her nuptials in a wild June 16 CODEPINK Zoom webinar called “Challenging Zionism In Our Schools.” When CODEPINK activist Marcy Winograd congratulated her on her marriage and asked her to share details about her life, Pinho, 51, launched into a pedantic monologue about how she only married Salem S.E. Abu Amra to advance “Palestinian rights and freedoms.” “I have power as an American citizen. I have a passport that I was just born with, and how can I live in this world if I don’t make every effort to equalize the playing field on whatever way that I can,” she said in the webinar, first uncovered by the North American Values Institute.

This doesn't mean he'll get citizenship. There's a process that needs to be followed, including background checks and interviews, and waiting periods.

And it doesn't seem this guy is going to pass a background check.

Good on the NY Post for exposing this — but it looks like they didn't find Salem Abu Amra's Facebook profile.



If they had, they'd have seen that he is ALSO a radical jihadist.@DHSgov should act on this immediately https://t.co/BUojjKu3Hr pic.twitter.com/rp9fg7YiDa — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 28, 2026

That's a problem.

And yes, it's the same guy pic.twitter.com/XB6PwT5YXH — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 28, 2026

And now this woman is married to him.

I am convinced that a large portion of western women have the survival instincts of a deer thanking headlights. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 28, 2026

Remember: these same women said they'd choose a bear over a man.

America isnt ready for the conversation yet, but a large number of Democrat women in this country should be involuntarily committed so they can get help. Millions at least. https://t.co/gC9ukSNn7i — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 28, 2026

Yes, this.

We should talk about this more pic.twitter.com/5KVnMaUv02 — J (@js81tn) June 27, 2026

That's insane, and she's getting paid to peddle this insane stuff in the classroom.

Parents and children deserve classrooms free of activism, and should be aware of what educators like Laura Pinho are doing in and out of the classroom.

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"Putting aside this teacher’s actions, when a teacher openly uses her students to push political activism, the district cannot look the other way. Parents deserve school leaders who hold educators accountable and keep politics out of the classroom," said Josh Weiner, Chief Advocacy Officer for North American Values Institute.

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