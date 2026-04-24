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Tipsheet

Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department of Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 2:00 PM
Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department of Education
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Earlier this month, New York City's teachers held "Palestine teach-ins" for students as young as five years old. The topics included "What is Zionism?" and "Palestinian resistance."

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The DOE said the events were not sanctioned, but did nothing to stop the teacher-led events.

Now, the Trump administration has announced a civil rights investigation into New York City's Department of Education (DOE) over allegations of radical, antisemitic teachers.

Here's more:

The Trump administration launched an investigation into New York City’s Department of Education on Thursday over allegations that radical teachers are infecting students with antisemitic ideas.

The US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights announced the probe following complaints about a group called NYC Educators for Palestine pushing anti-Israel lessons on young students that discriminate against Jewish children.

“No child should be taught by his or her teachers to hate their peers,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.

This was first reported back in March.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM CIVIL RIGHTS DOE EDUCATION NEW YORK

"Educators using their position to pull students into their partisan activism is a violation of common-sense professional ethics. In this case it has created a dangerous environment for Jewish students. We hope this investigation will lead to accountability and put an end to this unacceptable behavior by public school employees," said Josh Weiner, Chief Strategy Officer at North American Values Institute (NAVI).

NYC Educators for Palestine also called on the DOE, under Zohran Mamdani, to allow school curriculum to teach the "ethnic cleansing of Palestinians that lead to the creation of the state of Israel."

"They don’t just have workshops that promote, they also want to intimidate Jews in the name of 'free speech' outside of their schools. These aren’t educators, they’re evil people," Spern wrote.

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That's exactly what this is about: indoctrination.

Absolutely zero tolerance.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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