Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department of Education

Earlier this month, New York City's teachers held "Palestine teach-ins" for students as young as five years old. The topics included "What is Zionism?" and "Palestinian resistance."

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The DOE said the events were not sanctioned, but did nothing to stop the teacher-led events.

Now, the Trump administration has announced a civil rights investigation into New York City's Department of Education (DOE) over allegations of radical, antisemitic teachers.

Trump admin launches civil rights probe into NYC DOE over allegations of radical antisemitic teachers https://t.co/s4jO8FJCfs pic.twitter.com/sfAnGU4zl3 — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2026

Here's more:

The Trump administration launched an investigation into New York City’s Department of Education on Thursday over allegations that radical teachers are infecting students with antisemitic ideas. The US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights announced the probe following complaints about a group called NYC Educators for Palestine pushing anti-Israel lessons on young students that discriminate against Jewish children. “No child should be taught by his or her teachers to hate their peers,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.

This was first reported back in March.

EXPOSED:



A series of “teach-ins” aimed at students—including children as young as 5—focused on topics like “What is Zionism?” and “Palestinian resistance.”



This isn’t a one-time event.⁰It started on MLK Day.⁰And it’s continuing.



The NYC Department of Education says these… pic.twitter.com/0keRPaeMLH — NAVI (@NAVIvalues) March 27, 2026

"Educators using their position to pull students into their partisan activism is a violation of common-sense professional ethics. In this case it has created a dangerous environment for Jewish students. We hope this investigation will lead to accountability and put an end to this unacceptable behavior by public school employees," said Josh Weiner, Chief Strategy Officer at North American Values Institute (NAVI).

NYC Educators for Palestine also called on the DOE, under Zohran Mamdani, to allow school curriculum to teach the "ethnic cleansing of Palestinians that lead to the creation of the state of Israel."

Happening now right outside 52 Chambers street @NYCSchools tweed courthouse. NYC Educators for Palestine protesting @NYCMayor to veto the bill that protects schools from protests. @LeoTerrellDOJ @realDonaldTrump @Linda_McMahon they don’t just have workshops that promote they also… https://t.co/PqqJqDdk3O pic.twitter.com/VfCV0whzRb — Moshe Spern (@moshespern) April 23, 2026

"They don’t just have workshops that promote, they also want to intimidate Jews in the name of 'free speech' outside of their schools. These aren’t educators, they’re evil people," Spern wrote.

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Students quickly learn which answers are rewarded and which aren’t. When only certain viewpoints are encouraged, they’ll repeat those ideas, even if they don’t understand them. That is dangerous, and why students should NOT be taught what to think. — Jennifer Weber (@DrJenniferWeber) April 23, 2026

That's exactly what this is about: indoctrination.

The pro-Palestine/Hamas/radical Islamist terrorist indoctrination follows the Marxist playbook 101.



There should be ZERO tolerance for it in our schools. https://t.co/USb7jofAZw — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) April 24, 2026

Absolutely zero tolerance.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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