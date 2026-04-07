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Tipsheet

Antisemitic Activism Is on the Rise in America's Public Schools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 07, 2026 1:30 PM
Antisemitic Activism Is on the Rise in America's Public Schools
AP Photo/Denis Poroy

It's not news that many public schools, and the teachers' unions that run them, are little more than hotbeds of Leftist activism. Teaching reading and math was long ago put on the back burner in favor of indoctrination, including anti-ICE resistance planned for May Day, as we told you about here.

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In Chicago, where the union is joining a "no school, no work, no shopping" day on May 1, they're also pushing lessons that don't "facilitate genocide."

"Today, joining us is Kamden Mulder from the National Review," Jennings said, "she's got some reporting on the 19th Annual Teachers for Social Justice curriculum meeting."

"Looking through your story, my advice to people with kids in the Chicago Public Schools is: Yikes. You may want to look elsewhere," Jennings added.

"It is completely wild," Mulder said. 

"It was just a factory for radical Left-wing indoctrination of our students, specifically in Chicago," she said. 

Instead of teaching teachers how to better educate Chicago students, Mulder said this workshop instructed teachers on asking if their curriculum teaches genocide, and dropping the Anti-Defamation League from schools. 

"They believe that the Anti-Defamation League's definition of antisemitism is unfair and it is too critical of those who don't necessarily agree with Israel or the United States' relationship with Israel," Mulder said.

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ANTISEMITISM CHICAGO EDUCATION PALESTINIANS

"Teachers were able to go to this curriculum fair ... just to basically teach their students that America is a horrible place to live in and that we were founded on horrible values and a horrible history," Mulder added."

But this isn't isolated to Chicago. In New York City, a series of "teach-ins" focused on topics such as "What is Zionism" and "Palestinian resistance."

The audiences for these indoctrination lessons includes five-year-olds.

The entire post reads:

The NYC Department of Education says these events are not sanctioned on school grounds. But they’re still happening—run by NYC public school teachers. Some organizers have even shared content online that: 

→ Praises Hamas terrorists like Yahya Sinwar → Questions sexual violence on Oct. 7 → Frames murder and kidnapping of Israelis as “resistance”→ Rewrites history and frames Jews who regained sovereignty in their ancestral land as “colonizers” and “white supremacists”

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Only one-third of students in Chicago Public Schools can read on grade level, and only 18 to 27 percent can do grade-level math. Instead of improving those scores, the schools and teachers' unions are focused on political indoctrination. Things aren't much better in New York City, where education has taken a backseat to activism.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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