The Owner of a Milwaukee Prenatal Company Latest to Plead Guilty in $5.4M Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Jasmine Cooper, the owner of the Milwaukee-based Bundle of Love Prenatal LLC, has agreed to plead guilty in yet another Medicaid fraud scheme. This is the latest fraud case out of Milwaukee, with several of them involving prenatal or mother/newborn care organizations.

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Cooper is charged with making $5.8 million in fraudulent claims, of which $5.4 million were paid out.

Milwaukee prenatal company owner to plead guilty in $5.4M Medicaid fraud casehttps://t.co/uewyKNVgla — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) June 25, 2026

Here's more:

Federal prosecutors have announced new health care fraud and identity theft charges against a Brown Deer woman as part of a massive, nationwide law enforcement takedown targeting more than $6.5 billion in medical fraud and drug diversion schemes. “Programs like the prenatal care coordination program are designed to provide much-needed assistance to some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad D. Schimel said. “When individuals defraud these programs, they are not only stealing money from taxpayers, but they are also depriving services to women and children who truly need them. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who choose to abuse these essential programs for personal gain.” Schimel announced Thursday that 37-year-old Jasmine Cooper faces federal charges for submitting thousands of false claims to Wisconsin Medicaid between 2019 and 2022. Cooper, the owner of Bundle of Love Prenatal LLC, has signed a plea agreement indicating her intention to plead guilty to charges involving $5.8 million in fraudulent claims, of which $5.4 million was paid out. Her plea hearing is scheduled for July 9 before Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper.

According to the Dairyland Sentinel, the Medicaid fraud has cost Wisconsin taxpayers more than $15.5 million, and is part of a nationwide fraud crackdown targeting more than $6.5 billion in medical funding scams.

Cooper is the latest to be busted for fraudulently billing Medicaid for programs that supposedly helped low-income pregnant women and new mothers. Three others have already been sentenced to federal prison, including Markita Barnes, owner of Here For You Prenatal Care Coordination Services who received a 121-month sentence in March; Precious Cruse, owner of Caring Through Love, was sentenced in January to 111 months in prison; and Lakia Jackson was sentenced to 60 months earlier this year.

A total of six prenatal/mother-infant organizations have been busted for fraud.

Congressman Bryan Steil called this 'unacceptable.'

Another Milwaukee fraudster is expected to plead guilty in a Medicaid fraud case. This time for stealing $5.4 MILLION that was meant to help prevent babies from dying!



This is unacceptable. Program resources should go to who they were designed for, not fraudsters and criminals.… pic.twitter.com/8IqZerKnW0 — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) June 25, 2026

"This is unacceptable. Program resources should go to who they were designed for, not fraudsters and criminals. Fraudsters have cost Wisconsin Medicaid more than $15.5 million between 2019 and 2022 according to US DOJ," Steil wrote on X.

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Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany also weighed in, vowing to root out fraud.

🚨Another Milwaukee prenatal care owner is expected to plead guilty in a $5.4 million Medicaid fraud case.



This will mark SIX Milwaukee-area prenatal care company owners or associates convicted in recent months.



As governor, I’ll audit every state agency and root out fraud. pic.twitter.com/HJ5UW0pBRN — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) June 25, 2026

Cooper's plea hearing is scheduled for July 9.

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