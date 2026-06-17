Ohio Doctor Ordered to Pay Nearly $1M After Medicare Fraud Conviction

An Ohio physician has been sentenced for her role in a healthcare fraud conspiracy that fraudulently billed Medicare for more than $1,842,524.

Muna Orra, 42, of Westlake, Ohio, was sentenced to five years of probation by U.S. District Judge John R. Adams after she pleaded guilty in January to making False Statements Related to Health Care Matters. She was also ordered to pay $997,641 in restitution to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Medicare provides health benefits mainly to individuals age 65 and older or to those who meet certain criteria.

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According to court documents, Orra used her position as a licensed medical doctor in the state of Ohio to issue doctor’s orders for durable medical equipment (DME), primarily braces, and genetic testing for patients who did not need the equipment and tests she authorized.

An Ohio doctor has been sentenced to five years probation & ordered to pay nearly $1M for her role in scheme that fraudulently billed Medicare for durable medical equipment and genetic test that patients did not need. Read more: https://t.co/iCRVIM9EAV pic.twitter.com/8koYlJsO6q — OIG at HHS (@OIGatHHS) June 17, 2026

From about February 2018 to September 2021, Orra was employed by a telemedicine company based in the state of Georgia as an independent contractor physician. The telemedicine company provided her with documents containing patients’ details such as medical exam notes and recommended treatment plans, along with a detailed written order for the DME or genetic tests. Orra would review the patient files and electronically approve the orders, which she submitted to the telemedicine company to use for billing. The telemedicine company then submitted bills for the equipment and tests, with Orra’s orders as purported proof that those items were medically necessary.

However, the investigation found that Orra did not meaningfully review the patient records to determine if the prepared orders were medically reasonable and necessary, nor did she conduct the required assessments that could only be performed in person, despite signing orders indicating that she did. The investigation also revealed that when Orra opened the electronic patient files, she frequently executed her electronic signature on the relevant order within just seconds of accessing the patient file.

In total, Orra caused Medicare to be billed approximately $93,473 for medically unnecessary genetic testing orders and $1,749,051 for medically unnecessary braces for patients. Medicare paid approximately $64,189 on those bills for genetic testing and $933,452 on the bills for braces.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance, to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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This case was investigated by the FBI Cleveland Division and the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Erica Barnhill led the prosecution.

To submit a complaint about healthcare fraud or abuse of services, visit oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud.

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