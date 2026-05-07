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Tipsheet

Another Milwaukee Woman Has Been Busted for Medicaid Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 2:30 PM
Another Milwaukee Woman Has Been Busted for Medicaid Fraud
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Several Milwaukee women have been busted in recent years for Medicaid fraud, demonstrating the problem isn't limited to Minnesota, California, or Ohio. In January, Precious Cruse was sentenced to 111 months in prison for stealing $780,000 from a Medicaid benefit meant to help pregnant women and women with young children. In March, Markita Barnes was sentenced to ten years for stealing $2.3 million from a similar Medicaid program.

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Debbie Long, 44, is accused of submitting fraudulent claims for in-home medical care she never provided.

Here's more:

“Widespread fraud against Wisconsin Medicaid,” is how Wisconsin Department of Justice investigators described the case in court documents.

Between March 2017 and August 2022, Long allegedly stole almost $2.2 million from Wisconsin Medicaid. Investigators also accuse her of taking out a fraudulent $219,000 low-interest pandemic-era loan from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the guise of her in-home care business, Pinnacle Home Health Care LLC.

Court documents state Long used the stolen money to buy Kitt’s Custard at 70th and Capitol in 2020 and “helped launder the money that was used” to purchase a Mercedes-Benz and Milwaukee’s Octopus Car Wash.

According to WISN12, Long no longer owns Kitt's Custard and Long, and her husband no longer lives at the Milwaukee or Greenfield addresses listed in court documents. in a statement, Long's attorney said, "This complaint is a math exercise designed to reach a pre-determined conclusion. If you account for independent contractors and fix the State’s own clerical mistakes, the massive fraud allegations evaporate. Debbie Long remains a respected member of the Milwaukee community and looks forward to her day in court to clear her name."

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Related:

CRIME HEALTHCARE MEDICAID SNAP WISCONSIN

As Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running for Governor, pointed out, the current Democratic Governor Tony Evers has blocked the Trump administration's efforts to crackdown on Medicaid and SNAP fraud in Wisconsin. 

They ignore it because they support it.

That would be amazing.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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The Mass Exodus of New York's Wealthy Has Begun, and Mamdani's Response Is Infuriating Amy Curtis
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