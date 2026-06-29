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Tipsheet

AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts the Virginia State Police on Notice Over Gun Background Check Delays

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 29, 2026 11:30 AM
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts the Virginia State Police on Notice Over Gun Background Check Delays
AP Photo/Josh Anderson

Yesterday, Andrew Ferguson, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), posted on X that he visited his neighborhood gun dealer and learned that the Virginia State Police is delaying background checks en masse.

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"Our police are aiding radical leftists to disarm Americans. Thankfully, we have @AAGDhillon," Ferguson wrote.

This is a violation of the Second Amendment, but on-brand for the Left. Unable to enact their radical gun control legislation, they find workarounds to thwart our rights, including delaying background checks to drag out the process.

This should not be allowed or tolerated.

And that comes from the taxpayers who are victimized in the first place.

They could make the process work better, if they wanted to.

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Related:

DOJ GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS SECOND AMENDMENT VIRGINIA

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The irony is not lost on us, either.

But never worry, AAG Harmeet Dhillon saw Ferguson's post and the DOJ is on the case, in Virginia and elsewhere.

We do not envy the amount of work the DOJ has to do to protect our Second Amendment rights. Blue states across the country seek to undermine them and strip us of our ability to keep and bear arms.

But the phrase 'shall not be infringed' means something, and it's clear the Left is bound and determined to infringe as much as they can.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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