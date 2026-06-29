AAG Harmeet Dhillon Puts the Virginia State Police on Notice Over Gun Background Check Delays

Yesterday, Andrew Ferguson, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), posted on X that he visited his neighborhood gun dealer and learned that the Virginia State Police is delaying background checks en masse.

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Just visited my neighborhood gun dealer in Virginia. The Virginia State Police @VSPPIO is delaying background checks en masse in one of the most flagrant violations of our rights that I've seen. This is outrageous. Our police are aiding radical leftists to disarm Americans.… — Andrew Ferguson (@AFergusonFTC) June 28, 2026

"Our police are aiding radical leftists to disarm Americans. Thankfully, we have @AAGDhillon," Ferguson wrote.

This is a violation of the Second Amendment, but on-brand for the Left. Unable to enact their radical gun control legislation, they find workarounds to thwart our rights, including delaying background checks to drag out the process.

New Jersey has been doing this for decades. — Matt Sweetwood (@MSweetwood) June 28, 2026

This should not be allowed or tolerated.

Problem is this never results in criminal charges against people ignoring the law. Worst case, the state pays civil fines not them. — Chris (@CalumetCtyGOP) June 28, 2026

And that comes from the taxpayers who are victimized in the first place.

I don’t want to be unfair to the Virginia State Police. I’m not convinced that the delays are intentional. What has happened is gun sales have exploded every place I go. Every gun store is packed. Gun shows are packed. I just don’t think VSP and their computer system is geared… — Philip Van Cleave VCDL (@VCDL_ORG) June 28, 2026

They could make the process work better, if they wanted to.

So let’s get this straight; a judge has placed an injunction on Virginia’s Assault Weapons Ban and the Spanberger administration is ignoring the court ruling via the state police.



Yet Trump is the fascist denying democracy or whatever bs they chant? Gaslight much VA dems? https://t.co/9L9jk996mC — GunsNewYork (In Exile) (@guns_ny) June 28, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Ironically, this reinforces the need for the Second Amendment, and responds to the objection that you don’t “need” arms because you now have the police to protect you. https://t.co/iqrdgymbOb pic.twitter.com/O6QcuZvMPo — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) June 28, 2026

The irony is not lost on us, either.

But never worry, AAG Harmeet Dhillon saw Ferguson's post and the DOJ is on the case, in Virginia and elsewhere.

We are all over this and other gun-grabbing nonsense nationally. Stay tuned! https://t.co/Vf4kZOMnWR — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) June 28, 2026

We do not envy the amount of work the DOJ has to do to protect our Second Amendment rights. Blue states across the country seek to undermine them and strip us of our ability to keep and bear arms.

But the phrase 'shall not be infringed' means something, and it's clear the Left is bound and determined to infringe as much as they can.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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