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'See You in Court:' DOJ Sues Virginia Over Assault Weapons Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 8:00 AM
'See You in Court:' DOJ Sues Virginia Over Assault Weapons Ban
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger just signed a Democrat-pushed assault weapons ban for the state. And, much like their redistricting effort, the legislation is going to court, where it will likely be overturned.

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"We're not going to stand idly by and let this new governor ban America's rifle in the Commonwealth of Virginia," said NRA-ILA Executive Director John Commerford.

The bill also outlaws magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds of ammuntion.

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DOJ GUN CONTROL HARMEET K. DHILLON SECOND AMENDMENT VIRGINIA

The ban, ironically, goes into effect on July 1, just three days before our 250th anniversary.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told the Virginia Democrats the Justice Department will see them in court.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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