'See You in Court:' DOJ Sues Virginia Over Assault Weapons Ban

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger just signed a Democrat-pushed assault weapons ban for the state. And, much like their redistricting effort, the legislation is going to court, where it will likely be overturned.

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🚨BREAKING: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed legislation banning America’s Rifle!



The NRA is filing two major lawsuits in Virginia to challenge @GovernorVA's anti-Second Amendment agenda.



"We're not going to stand idly by and let this new governor ban America's rifle… pic.twitter.com/iYH212Sqa5 — NRA (@NRA) May 15, 2026

"We're not going to stand idly by and let this new governor ban America's rifle in the Commonwealth of Virginia," said NRA-ILA Executive Director John Commerford.

Just another illegal Democrat power grab, just like their gerrymandering power grab.



Republicans stand committed to overturning this egregious assault on the Second Amendment rights of Virginians.



Democrats call this an “assault weapons” ban, but really it sweeps up virtually… pic.twitter.com/fNRuagXnWq — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) May 15, 2026

The bill also outlaws magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds of ammuntion.

New: Per LIS and Senator @SalimForVA, @GovernorVA

has signed a bill that will make it illegal to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an assault weapon in Virginia, with certain exceptions.



The bill will also make it illegal to import, sell, barter, transfer, or… pic.twitter.com/sJrW0Y4FFJ — Tyler Englander (@TylerEnglander) May 15, 2026

The ban, ironically, goes into effect on July 1, just three days before our 250th anniversary.

Virginia's assault weapons ban takes effect July 1st. PSA is running two full production shifts to meet demand. In-stock orders ship to Virginia through June 23rd. When freedom is under pressure, we step it up.#Virginia #2A #PSA #GunRights pic.twitter.com/zxdN0Z4WJY — Palmetto State Armory (@palmettoarmory) April 21, 2026

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told the Virginia Democrats the Justice Department will see them in court.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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