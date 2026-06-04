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Tipsheet

It Turns Out Rep. Jimmy Gomez Was Having an Affair With Eric Swalwell's Former Chief of Staff

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 04, 2026 10:00 AM
It Turns Out Rep. Jimmy Gomez Was Having an Affair With Eric Swalwell's Former Chief of Staff
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress this spring, and dropped out of California's governor's race, following a slew of scandals in which Swalwell was accused of sexual misconduct and allegations of sexual assault. But Swalwell isn't the only one with a scandal on his hands.

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Rep. Jimmy Gomez, another California Democrat, has been caught having an extramarital affair with Yardena Wolf, who was Swalwell's former Chief of Staff. Gomez is married with a young child at home.

Here's more:

The mystery woman Rep. Jimmy Gomez admitted to making “mistakes” with is his best buddy Eric Swalwell’s former chief of staff, The Post can reveal.

The married California Democrat had an 11-month-old child at home when he was caught in a moment of passion with Swalwell’s minxy congressional aide Yardena Wolf three years ago.

Gomez, the founder of the Dads Caucus in Congress, confessed Tuesday in a statement that he cheated on his wife after The Post’s reporting on the encounter with Wolf, which kicked off a House Ethics Committee investigation, yielding fresh tips on his conduct.

Wolf, at the time 29, and Gomez, then 48, were spotted having an intimate moment against a car outside a party at Swalwell’s home north of the Capitol in the summer of 2023 — about two years into her tenure as Swalwell’s top staffer.

Gomez created his image as a dedicated family man and founder of the Dads Caucus to champion fatherhood and denied wrongdoing until Tuesday, when he admitted to 'personal mistakes outside [his] marriage,' according to The New York Post. Another source told The Post the relationship was 'literally the biggest open secret in Democratic politics.'

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

How far feminism has fallen.

They occasionally find time to take our hard-earned money and redistribute it to their buddies, so give them some credit.

Basically.

They'll all claim they're part of the 'party of women,' while doing this.

This is a solid plan.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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