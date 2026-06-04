It Turns Out Rep. Jimmy Gomez Was Having an Affair With Eric Swalwell's Former Chief of Staff

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress this spring, and dropped out of California's governor's race, following a slew of scandals in which Swalwell was accused of sexual misconduct and allegations of sexual assault. But Swalwell isn't the only one with a scandal on his hands.

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Rep. Jimmy Gomez, another California Democrat, has been caught having an extramarital affair with Yardena Wolf, who was Swalwell's former Chief of Staff. Gomez is married with a young child at home.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez's minxy mistress IDed as Eric Swalwell's chief of staff https://t.co/KgVISKGaaX pic.twitter.com/UhaXqKnzM0 — New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2026

Here's more:

The mystery woman Rep. Jimmy Gomez admitted to making “mistakes” with is his best buddy Eric Swalwell’s former chief of staff, The Post can reveal. The married California Democrat had an 11-month-old child at home when he was caught in a moment of passion with Swalwell’s minxy congressional aide Yardena Wolf three years ago. Gomez, the founder of the Dads Caucus in Congress, confessed Tuesday in a statement that he cheated on his wife after The Post’s reporting on the encounter with Wolf, which kicked off a House Ethics Committee investigation, yielding fresh tips on his conduct. Wolf, at the time 29, and Gomez, then 48, were spotted having an intimate moment against a car outside a party at Swalwell’s home north of the Capitol in the summer of 2023 — about two years into her tenure as Swalwell’s top staffer.

Gomez created his image as a dedicated family man and founder of the Dads Caucus to champion fatherhood and denied wrongdoing until Tuesday, when he admitted to 'personal mistakes outside [his] marriage,' according to The New York Post. Another source told The Post the relationship was 'literally the biggest open secret in Democratic politics.'

Is that a win for feminism? pic.twitter.com/lFuFFXQyd0 — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) June 4, 2026

How far feminism has fallen.

Does anyone work in congress or are they all just having sex with each others staffers? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 4, 2026

They occasionally find time to take our hard-earned money and redistribute it to their buddies, so give them some credit.

California Democratic congressional delegation is basically operating an unlicensed brothel https://t.co/5KA0G6dtXT — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 4, 2026

Basically.

California Democratic men are really something else https://t.co/lap3A5K8qM — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 4, 2026

They'll all claim they're part of the 'party of women,' while doing this.

It's time to shut down the House until we can figure out just what the hell is going on. https://t.co/Po9ApVhwVx — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) June 4, 2026

This is a solid plan.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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