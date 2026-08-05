There's a Problem With James Talarico's Newest Campaign Ad

Democrat James Talarico, a U.S. Senate candidate in Texas, was caught pushing fake Republican supporters in his latest attempt to distance himself from his hyper-progressive past.

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Q: You’ve been Republicans for most of your voting lives. Who’s voting for James Talarico?



Republican moms: *all raise their hands*



“I like him. He was a middle school teacher in a public school in Texas, and they started cutting all his funding and he said, ‘Well, if I can’t… pic.twitter.com/65G2gihAiH — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) August 3, 2026

The ad attempted to portray the Talarico-supporting women as individuals who “have been Republican most of [their] voting lives” who turned on the GOP because they wanted a “common-sense” candidate.

“You’re never going to vote for a candidate that thinks exactly like you…you need to get on the bus that’s driving closest to where you want to end up,” one of the women said. “Talarico, I find him to be pretty moderate, and I think that is telling of what’s happening in the state of Texas. The Republicans should be worried.”

As it turns out, the allegedly disaffected GOP die-hard women featured in Talarico’s latest ad had a far murkier history than his campaign would like for you to believe. Records acquired by Current Revolt showed that multiple women had participated in Democrat primaries during prior Texas elections.

One of the women featured as a "Republican" for Talarico has numerous donations to ActBlue, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee going all the way back to 2018. https://t.co/714H17kgFO pic.twitter.com/O0gjGpTzZs — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) August 5, 2026

Ran the voting record for one of the "Republican" women featured here and she's already been voting in Democratic primaries this year. Seems disingenuous to call yourself Republican if you've already been voting Dem. https://t.co/tXig58C1wm pic.twitter.com/7uJKmXOPSA — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) August 4, 2026

One woman was found to have only ever participated in a Democrat primary. Another proved to be a regular donor to ActBlue, the Kamala Harris campaign, and the Lincoln Project. The contributions to the leftist organizations date back to 2018. Further reporting from Current Revolt showed that the woman’s son was a charter member of their local high school’s “Marxist club.”

A second woman was shown to have participated in the 2008 and 2026 Democrat primaries, and voted in a single Republican primary in 2016. Only one woman featured in the video has refrained from allegedly crossing party lines to participate in a Democrat primary, but still only voted in a single Republican primary in 2026 despite maintaining a decade-long voting history.

Talarico’s campaign has undergone a massive operation in hopes of pivoting away from his history as one of the state’s most prominent progressives. He will take on Republican nominee Ken Paxton for control of the seat in the November midterm elections.

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