Wait, More Women Have Accused Eric Swalwell of Sexual Misconduct?

We discussed earlier today that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who’s also running for governor, might be pulled into a sexual harassment scandal. Despite his denial of the claims, this is also a MAGA conspiracy theory. It mainly originated from left-wing outlets and influencers. It gained momentum, and now we have a full-blown scandal.

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Scott discussed a woman who has come forward accusing the California congressman of raping her while she was heavily intoxicated. Now, four more women have alleged that Swalwell was highly inappropriate with them (via CNN):

🚨 CNN interviews a woman who alleges that she was raped by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who is running for governor in California.



She says that they were at a bar and she got up to use the bathroom and that her memory of what happened from that point on is mostly gone.



She says… pic.twitter.com/nRUQQhryGr — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) April 10, 2026

"Five years later, the woman said, she attended an April 2024 charity gala where Swalwell was honored. The woman, who no longer worked for Swalwell, said they met for drinks afterward, during which she became so inebriated that she only remembers snippets of the night, including… pic.twitter.com/A8LQWG80Gr — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 10, 2026

A former staffer of Rep. Eric Swalwell, a leading Democratic candidate for California governor, says that the congressman raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding, an allegation Swalwell strongly denies. “I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the woman told CNN of the incident, which she said happened in 2024 after she had stopped working in Swalwell’s office. “He didn’t stop.” She said it was the second time Swalwell had nonconsensual sexual contact with her while she was drunk. In 2019, when she was still working for him, she said she woke up naked with him in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking. She said she had no memory of what happened but could feel physically that they’d had sexual contact. Three other women who spoke with CNN also alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by the Democratic congressman – including Swalwell sending them unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

It might be over for Swalwell, as hordes of Democrats, now in total disarray, are pulling endorsements and calling on him to drop out of the gubernatorial race. Swalwell’s endorsement page for his gubernatorial bid has been removed. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) are the top Democrats in this chorus, with Pelosi leading (via Politico):

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi headlined a growing list of Democratic lawmakers who called Friday on Rep. Eric Swalwell to withdraw his campaign for California governor amid allegations of sexual misconduct. “This extremely sensitive matter must be appropriately investigated with full transparency and accountability,” Pelosi said in a statement. “As I discussed with Congressman Swalwell, it is clear that is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign.” […] Key backers of Swalwell’s governor bid swiftly revoked their support after the Chronicle’s story was published, including Reps. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) and Adam Gray (D-Calif.), who served as campaign co-chairs. “Today’s reports about Eric Swalwell’s conduct while in office are deeply disturbing,” Gray said in a statement. “Harassment, abuse, and violence of any sort are unacceptable. Given these serious allegations, I am withdrawing my support and Eric Swalwell should end his campaign immediately.” But nothing underscored the peril for Swalwell’s nearly two-decade political career as vividly as Pelosi’s statement. The former speaker included Swalwell in her inner circle of favored Democratic members for years, tapping him for junior leadership roles and to serve as a manager in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in 2021. The situation also presents a predicament for the sitting House Democratic leaders, who have insisted on letting a full Ethics Committee investigation play out before supporting formal discipline against another House Democrat accused of misconduct, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.). A spokesperson for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the allegations “serious” and said they require “a serious and thorough investigation.”

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! Even former Speaker NANCY PELOSI (D-CA) just demanded Rep. Eric Swalwell drop out of the California governor's race due to s*xual assault allegations



Pelosi says the accuser should be able to have her case heard "outside of a gubernatorial campaign"



He's COOKED.… pic.twitter.com/ZNPWRY1JAN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 10, 2026

My heart breaks for the women who were sexually abused by Eric Swalwell. They were failed by a political system designed to silence victims and protect power. Thank you for your courage stepping forward.



Eric Swalwell should be nowhere near any position of power, much less be… — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) April 10, 2026

I have read the San Francisco Chronicle’s account and I am deeply distressed by its allegations. This woman was brave to come forward, and we should take her story seriously.



I am withdrawing my endorsement immediately, and believe that he should withdraw from the race. https://t.co/tdXgfl0OAt — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 10, 2026

In light of the recent allegations against Representative Eric Swalwell, I am withdrawing my endorsement of his campaign for Governor. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 10, 2026

In light of the allegations of sexual assault, Eric Swalwell should resign from Congress and end his campaign for public office. But those decisions do not absolve him of taking responsibility for his misconduct, especially when he has attempted to silence and retaliate against… — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) April 10, 2026

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JUST IN: The 'Endorsements' section on Eric Swalwell's campaign site has been removed and returns a 404 error. pic.twitter.com/sMndosxwWl — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 10, 2026

Statement on the Serious Accusations against Rep. Eric Swalwell. pic.twitter.com/9lkYqiCIGr — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 11, 2026

Swalwell’s past tweets about this subject have come back to bite him, given his reputation as an insufferable loudmouth.

After all the whataboutism & rationalization & partisanship, it comes down to this: You can vote for a sexual predator, or not vote for a sexual predator. #ALSenate — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) December 11, 2017

Support survivors.

Believe survivors.

We are with you.#HandsOffIX — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 17, 2018

The reactions to this have also been gold.

Eric Swalwell on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/yjFPcly8Lq — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 10, 2026

How Eric Swalwell treats his female staffers. pic.twitter.com/Pu8jd7KqeE — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) April 10, 2026

Will Swalwell drop out? Will he resign as well? Is his career in public life over? He’s just lost all his friends, a top ally in Pelosi, and probably all fundraising for his campaign. If he continues, it will only confirm what we already think about him: he’s an idiot.

H/T RedState

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