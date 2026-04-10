Ex-Staffer Says That Rep. Eric Swalwell Sexually Assaulted Her

An ex-staffer has accused Democrat Rep Eric Swalwell (CA-14) of sexually assaulting her, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The staffer claims that Swalwell had sex with her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent. Swalwell has a wife and kids.

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About a dozen other people have accused him of having inappropriate relationships. Swalwell, who is running for governor in California, has denied the allegations.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is now being exposed for alleged sexual harassment of his interns.



This lawyer, Cheyenne Hunt, is going public about the scandal and encouraging other women who have been victimized by Swalwell to come forward.



Please watch her video, read her thread,… https://t.co/8TKxTEx68Z pic.twitter.com/uGPnpd51oa — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 6, 2026

I commend the brave former staffer who came forward with her story about Eric Swalwell. Speaking out is never easy, and her account must be taken seriously. At a moment like this, we must make sure that women are heard, and justice is pursued. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) April 10, 2026

JUST IN: Former staffer of Eric Swalwell says he s*xually assaulted her twice, says she woke up in his bed with no clothes on.



The first incident reportedly took place in 2019. Swalwell has been married since 2016.



The woman says she was hired at the age of 21. At one point in… pic.twitter.com/kNK3POXlkh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2026

Politico is reporting that multiple people have abruptly resigned from Eric Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign: “Members of senior leadership have departed the campaign, including Courtni Pugh, a strategic adviser who served as Swalwell’s top liaison to organized labor groups.”… — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 10, 2026

I’ll just say this about Eric Swalwell: he knows what he did. And so do other people. Because there are text messages and DMs that confirm it. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 22, 2026

I have been working with a number of women who are in the process of coming forward and sharing their stories of sexual harassment and even alleged abuse at the hands of Eric Swalwell. Here’s why we’re talking about it before mainstream media: 🧵 — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Swalwell's campaign co-chair, U.S. Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) resigned from the campaign and called on Swalwell to drop out.

Los Angeles, CA - Rep. Jimmy Gomez statement following the release of a San Francisco Chronicle story: pic.twitter.com/WOm4dn7zVT — Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) April 10, 2026

Former U.S Rep. George Santos said that the accusations were "well known" on the Hill when he was in Washington D.C.

Eric is a creep and that was well known on the hill when I was there… but according to a former staffer of miners of this behavior pre dates me and was known to democratic leadership and they did NOTHING! https://t.co/tDkqZf2ZXS — George Santos (@Georgesantos) April 6, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Eric Swalwell is being called out as a HYPOCRITE for trying to FORCE women accusing him of sexuaI assauIt into silence via CEASE AND DESIST letters, but tried pushing PUBLIC HEARINGS for Justice Kavanaugh’s accusers



“Bring in all the victims, allow them to be heard,… pic.twitter.com/oVq2v3EdwN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 10, 2026

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Eric Swalwell is somehow the frontrunner in the California governor race despite these allegations https://t.co/g5ROf7sqcM pic.twitter.com/MItVxAgbPn — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) March 23, 2026

Bhavik Lathia, a Democrat strategist who worked on Kamala Harris' campaign, said the accusations were real.

Hey, I just got off the phone with a trusted friend. This is real. Take it seriously. Eric Swallwell cannot be our nominee. There is going to be a lot more coming out soon.



I can’t say more right now, but stay tuned. https://t.co/YMeQ5cO7KQ — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) April 6, 2026





I’m very disappointed in Eric Swalwell. As more and more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations, Swalwell skipped town to avoid facing tough questions about these allegations. — Antonio Villaraigosa (@AVillaraigosa) April 9, 2026

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