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Ex-Staffer Says That Rep. Eric Swalwell Sexually Assaulted Her

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 10, 2026 7:00 PM
Ex-Staffer Says That Rep. Eric Swalwell Sexually Assaulted Her
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

An ex-staffer has accused Democrat Rep Eric Swalwell (CA-14) of sexually assaulting her, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle. 

The staffer claims that Swalwell had sex with her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent. Swalwell has a wife and kids. 

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About a dozen other people have accused him of having inappropriate relationships. Swalwell, who is running for governor in California, has denied the allegations.

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Related:

ERIC SWALWELL

Swalwell's campaign co-chair, U.S. Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) resigned from the campaign and called on Swalwell to drop out. 

Former U.S Rep. George Santos said that the accusations were "well known" on the Hill when he was in Washington D.C. 

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Bhavik Lathia, a Democrat strategist who worked on Kamala Harris' campaign, said the accusations were real. 


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