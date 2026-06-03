James Talarico Compares Unborn Children to Parasites

This isn't the first time a pro-abortion Leftist has compared an unborn child to a parasite, but when that happens, it's usually a claim made by an unscientific troll on X, who posts from his mother's basement. This, however, is James Talarico, the Democrats' current best hope to flip Texas blue.

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Talarico has made a name for himself with his brand of progressive Christianity, a belief system that says God is non-binary, that the Bible permits abortion, and that the Ten Commandments are an act of violence, especially when displayed publicly.

That whole 'Thou shalt not kill' thing must strike a nerve, given how radical Talarico is on abortion — he wants federally funded abortion clinics on public land — and that his church pays to take women out of state to obtain abortions.

This is also why Talarico has to dehumanize the unborn, comparing them to tapeworms instead of human beings made in the image and likeness of God.

TEXAS SENATE RACE: Recorded sermon catches James Talarico (CIS) comparing unborn children to tapeworms & parasites who should have no legal rights. He claims Christianity is a 'feminist religion' that justifies abortion. This is the 'moderate' Democrat preacher running for… pic.twitter.com/RVM2mAwQLn — @amuse (@amuse) June 2, 2026

"The disagreement about the legality of abortion is not a disagreement about life. It's a disagreement about personhood," Talarico said. "No one disagrees that an embryo is biologically alive. We each have trillions of living organisms inside of us right now."

"So the question is, is an embryo a legal person whose rights trump those of a woman," Talarico added. "I don't know many people who would seriously answer yes to that question."

That's because Talarico lives in a bubble. Most Americans do, in fact, favor some abortion restrictions.

"Legal personhood evolves with life," Talarico said. "And life is change. Without clear or definite boundaries. But the only way we can allow the rights of an embryo to trump the rights of a woman is if we believe a woman is not a full person. And let me remind you that that has been the default belief throughout most of human history."

"Being Christian, and being pro-choice are absolutely consistent," Talarico continued. "Because Christianity is a feminist religion."

Weird how he could say the word 'woman' and not 'neighbor with a uterus' in that sermon. That's what actually trumps the rights of women, and Talarico is all in on the trans agenda.

Same people, same party, same arguments.



You aren't a "person" if you are inconvenient to Democrats pic.twitter.com/Eybkn3as2a — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) June 2, 2026

And they do the same thing to Republicans. We're 'Nazis' or 'fascists' or some other dehumanizing pejorative so they can deny us personhood and create a permission structure by which to harm us.

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Look at all the gray heads in this little heretical gathering. Who is he going to be selling this snake oil to in 10-15 years when he’s as forgotten as Wendy Davis and all of these old heretics have moved to their eternal reward? https://t.co/W7DP4mTzBO — William “Pope Garth George I” Metz🦬🦬🦬🏵️ (@MetzUAC1530) June 2, 2026

No one, hopefully.

All of politics hinges on the question:



“Who is a parasite?”



I know my answer. https://t.co/4YYSeuy5PY — Cody Libolt (@CodyLibolt) June 3, 2026

It's not the unborn children.

Yeah, I think my prediction that Talarico loses by more than Beto O'Rourke might be understating things. https://t.co/EyqOaka2tD — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2026

The Democrats wanted Talarico. They support what he professes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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