James Talarico Quietly Deletes Endorsement Page Showcasing His Most Radical Supporters

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, has quietly removed the endorsement page from his campaign website. The page formerly featured a slew of endorsements from the most radical of Texas outlets and a wide-array of far-left organizations across the state.

An archived version of Talarico’s site showed that he was proudly backed by groups like Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, the 134 PAC, Stonewall Democrats, and Mothers Against Greg Abbott. The archive was taken on the date of the Democrat primary in Texas, but was suddenly removed once he advanced to the general.

The groups who have backed Talarico have espoused a radical, pro-transgender agenda for children as young as seven-years-old, promote “drag queen story hours” for kids (which are subject to prosecution in Texas), and have pushed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies on Texans. Another group fighting for Talarico, the Stonewall Democrats, set out on an agenda of “holding candidates accountable” should they not toe the line of far-left transgender ideology.

The Waco chapter of Indivisible has also backed Talarico, which has called ICE operations to remove dangerous criminals from American communities a “Terror Machine” and labeled the Minneapolis surge as an “invasion.” Mothers Against Greg Abbott called ICE agents “monsters” in an ad pushed by the organization and proudly sell merchandise in promotion of the campaign.

Talarico will not be able to run from his radical past by obscuring who has helped him earn the nomination. Countless clips of the state representative have gone viral since winning the primary, showing just how steeped into the far-left ideology he is.

Meet James Talarico, Texas’ Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate.



He thinks “God is nonbinary.” pic.twitter.com/PTXKT6GdeK — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 4, 2026

HOST: "Something that you love that's not family or friends?"



TALARICO: "Trans children."



Now that's just creepy.pic.twitter.com/3VBAVPv4o1 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 9, 2026

🚨 JAMES TALARICO: "When fascism comes to America, it'll be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross."



(With a trans flag, pride flag, and nonbinary flag draped over the cross behind him) pic.twitter.com/WlCGkO739z — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 9, 2026

FLASHBACK: Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico says denying the gender mutilation of children is "abuse."



“It seems like what we’re actually saying is that denying a child’s gender identity doesn’t rise to the level of abuse…That’s my concern." pic.twitter.com/b8GgWcRZ72 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2026

Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico says there are 6 sexes.



TALARICO: "Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes, in fact there are six."pic.twitter.com/w2ryke0QoQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2026

TALARICO: "Our trans community needs abortion care too."



This is the guy the Democrats think is going to flip Texas blue. pic.twitter.com/UVMU5VyIlT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2026

TALARICO: “Trans children are God’s children….There’s nothing wrong with them, nothing at all. They are perfect. They are beautiful, and they are sacred.”pic.twitter.com/3c1GZOfgdK — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 4, 2026

Texas Democrat James Talarico describes Republican colleagues as “straight cisgendered men.”



Normal people don’t talk like this. pic.twitter.com/EvmwV4SzfZ — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 8, 2026

Texas Democrat James Talarico:



“No need to sit and cry over your whiteness or your masculinity. Use it.” pic.twitter.com/WHWxeYKPmv — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 7, 2026

The trans-peddling Talarico will face off against either incumbent Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in November.

