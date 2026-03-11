VIP
Will AI Data Centers Cause an Eminent Domain Explosion?
Tipsheet

James Talarico Quietly Deletes Endorsement Page Showcasing His Most Radical Supporters

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 11, 2026 5:30 PM
James Talarico Quietly Deletes Endorsement Page Showcasing His Most Radical Supporters
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, has quietly removed the endorsement page from his campaign website. The page formerly featured a slew of endorsements from the most radical of Texas outlets and a wide-array of far-left organizations across the state.

An archived version of Talarico’s site showed that he was proudly backed by groups like Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, the 134 PAC, Stonewall Democrats, and Mothers Against Greg Abbott. The archive was taken on the date of the Democrat primary in Texas, but was suddenly removed once he advanced to the general.

The groups who have backed Talarico have espoused a radical, pro-transgender agenda for children as young as seven-years-old, promote “drag queen story hours” for kids (which are subject to prosecution in Texas), and have pushed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies on Texans. Another group fighting for Talarico, the Stonewall Democrats, set out on an agenda of “holding candidates accountable” should they not toe the line of far-left transgender ideology.

The Waco chapter of Indivisible has also backed Talarico, which has called ICE operations to remove dangerous criminals from American communities a “Terror Machine” and labeled the Minneapolis surge as an “invasion.” Mothers Against Greg Abbott called ICE agents “monsters” in an ad pushed by the organization and proudly sell merchandise in promotion of the campaign.

Talarico will not be able to run from his radical past by obscuring who has helped him earn the nomination. Countless clips of the state representative have gone viral since winning the primary, showing just how steeped into the far-left ideology he is.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO
The trans-peddling Talarico will face off against either incumbent Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in November.

