This Is How You Know Hakeem Jeffries Is Losing His 'Maximum Warfare' Battle

Democrats are in a right mess ahead of the midterms. Not only have they gotten their clock cleaned in redistricting efforts, they're also losing the messaging game on issues voters care about. They're promising to weaponize the government against Republicans, engage in "judicial reform" (which is a nice way of saying "destroy a co-equal branch of government"), and — as Ted Lieu said — planning to restore benefits to illegal immigrants and undo DOGE cuts.

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But here's how you really know Democrats are wrong and desperate. They're pointing to a normal colloquialism as proof of racism against Hakeem Jeffries.

The racist comments proudly endorsed today by Jen Kiggans warning House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to ‘Get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia’ are disgusting and beneath any elected official. I grew up in the South. I know what these racist dog whistles mean. — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuria) May 11, 2026

"I know what these racist dog whistles mean." That makes one of us. Sane people know what was meant.

Unsurprisingly, Luria hasn't said a word about Graham Platner, the Democrat with an actual Nazi tattoo.

These comments come at a time when the Supreme Court and Republican controlled state legislatures are disenfranchising Black voters and wiping out Black representation across southern states, which Jen Kiggans applauds. She should immediately and publicly apologize and denounce… — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuria) May 11, 2026

As we pointed out, South Carolina has had a Black Senator, Tim Scott, for more than a decade and Tennessee is poised to send a Black woman to the House to replace an old, White man. Democrats don't count that as "Black representation," though.

You don’t have to be racist to know that Hakeem Jeffries is stupid. — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 11, 2026

True.

You may not be aware, but Rep Jen Kiggans’ district grows over 100,000 acres of cotton. Cotton is the lifeblood of many of her constituents - and not any sort of dog whistle. — @amuse (@amuse) May 12, 2026

Luria is not aware, and she doesn't care. The narrative is more important than the facts.

We don’t care if you call us racists. At all. https://t.co/ZN9RjsjIKk — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 12, 2026

The racism card has been declined.

A dog whistle is meant to trigger a dog when it hears it.



A racist dog whistle is meant to trigger a racist dog when it hears it.



What’s that say about Elaine being triggered by “cotton-picking”? https://t.co/OwMmfl025V — Rusty Shackleford 🟧 (@RKBAShackleford) May 12, 2026

Exactly this.

Reminder; This person voted for a Democrat who fantasized about shooting Republicans in the head. She’s also a racist who supports race-based voting districts. https://t.co/Z6zwqmdEu0 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 12, 2026

Of course. That's (D)ifferent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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