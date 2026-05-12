There Is an Investigation Involving the Reporter Who Trashed Kash Patel, but It's Not What You Think
There Is an Investigation Involving the Reporter Who Trashed Kash Patel, but It's...
HHS Secretary Marty Makary to Resign Today
HHS Secretary Marty Makary to Resign Today
Stacey Abrams Is in Hot Water Again
Stacey Abrams Is in Hot Water Again
VIP
Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Bailed on the Next L.A. Mayoral Debate; Spencer Pratt Should Show Up Anyway
Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Bailed on the Next L.A. Mayoral Debate; Spencer...
New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7
New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7
Seattle Teachers' Union Just Elected a New, Problematic President
Seattle Teachers' Union Just Elected a New, Problematic President
Ro Khanna Wrecked Over This Ridiculous Claim About South Carolina's Congressional Maps
Ro Khanna Wrecked Over This Ridiculous Claim About South Carolina's Congressional Maps
Democrats Are Terrible at Attacking Spencer Pratt
Democrats Are Terrible at Attacking Spencer Pratt
Wisconsin Republicans Strike Deal With Tony Evers on Property Tax Relief Package. Here's What It Means.
Wisconsin Republicans Strike Deal With Tony Evers on Property Tax Relief Package. Here's...
Trump's Three Big Targets With Xi
Trump's Three Big Targets With Xi
US Appeals Court Restores President Trump's Second Round of Tariffs
US Appeals Court Restores President Trump's Second Round of Tariffs
Mike Pence Wants Republicans to Do Some 'Soul Searching' Before 2028, and It Involves Abandoning Trump
Mike Pence Wants Republicans to Do Some 'Soul Searching' Before 2028, and It...
Iran Faces Death by a Thousand Cuts
Iran Faces Death by a Thousand Cuts
Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat in His Place Following Ridiculous Questioning on Iran
Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat in His Place Following Ridiculous Questioning on Iran
Tipsheet

This Is How You Know Hakeem Jeffries Is Losing His 'Maximum Warfare' Battle

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 2:45 PM
This Is How You Know Hakeem Jeffries Is Losing His 'Maximum Warfare' Battle
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrats are in a right mess ahead of the midterms. Not only have they gotten their clock cleaned in redistricting efforts, they're also losing the messaging game on issues voters care about. They're promising to weaponize the government against Republicans, engage in "judicial reform" (which is a nice way of saying "destroy a co-equal branch of government"), and — as Ted Lieu said — planning to restore benefits to illegal immigrants and undo DOGE cuts.

Advertisement

But here's how you really know Democrats are wrong and desperate. They're pointing to a normal colloquialism as proof of racism against Hakeem Jeffries.

"I know what these racist dog whistles mean." That makes one of us. Sane people know what was meant.

Unsurprisingly, Luria hasn't said a word about Graham Platner, the Democrat with an actual Nazi tattoo.

As we pointed out, South Carolina has had a Black Senator, Tim Scott, for more than a decade and Tennessee is poised to send a Black woman to the House to replace an old, White man. Democrats don't count that as "Black representation," though.

True.

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat in His Place Following Ridiculous Questioning on Iran Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES REDISTRICTING SOUTH CAROLINA

Luria is not aware, and she doesn't care. The narrative is more important than the facts.

The racism card has been declined.

Exactly this.

Of course. That's (D)ifferent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat in His Place Following Ridiculous Questioning on Iran Dmitri Bolt
HHS Secretary Marty Makary to Resign Today Matt Vespa
New Report Details the Horrifying Things Hamas Did to Israelis on October 7 Amy Curtis
Stacey Abrams Is in Hot Water Again Jeff Charles
Here's Why the Iranian People Never Rose Up, and Its Not the Reason You Think Dmitri Bolt
There Is an Investigation Involving the Reporter Who Trashed Kash Patel, but It's Not What You Think Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat in His Place Following Ridiculous Questioning on Iran Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement