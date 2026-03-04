When It Comes to Operation Epic Fury, John Fetterman Is the Only Sane Democrat

It's clear to see why Democrats plan to kick John Fetterman to the curb when his term is up in 2028; he's the only sane Democrat remaining, and the party can't allow that to continue. Just the other day, Fetterman called out his fellow Senate Democrats, asking why they oppose the only way to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons, when they all agree Iran cannot be allowed to have nukes.

While Operation Epic Fury enters its fifth day, and the Iranian leadership — both politically and militarily — has been decimated, along with the country's air defense systems, air force, and navy, the Democrats are actively rooting for the mission (and America) to fail, so they can use it as political fodder against President Trump.

Meanwhile, Fetterman calls it like it is, and says the fact that we've wiped out most of Iran's senior leadership is a good thing.

.@SenFettermanPA on killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, after closed-door briefing: "The world is safer, and it's more just now…Why can't you just acknowledge that one of the most evil people on the face of the earth was erased? That's a good thing," pic.twitter.com/7s0AQx37EY — CSPAN (@cspan) March 3, 2026

"It's pretty toxic for a Democrat to say I happen to agree with the president on really anything at this point," Fetterman said. "But, again, find someone that opposes this ... they've all said we can never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb ... and that seems like that's happening. Why can't you acknowledge that's a good thing?"

"Why can't you just say that, you know?" Fetterman continued. "It's like 47 years it's like sanctions and treaties and all kinds of other negotiations ... nothing's worked and clearly that's the case. So why can't we all just say the world is safer, and it's more just now?"

"You don't have to agree on everything, but it's like yes, I'm the only Democrat because I'm not afraid of my base to just say to, you know what, this was overall a good thing," Fetterman said. "I'm going to be honest."

"Why can't you just acknowledge that one of the most evil people on the face of the earth was erased? That's a good thing," he added.

Amen.

Thank you @SenFettermanPA for being rational — martay88 (@martay88_) March 4, 2026

He's the only rational Democrat.

Is there really only one good Democrat left in the world? https://t.co/ANb41G2IYi — Ms-Misty (@hulda03) March 4, 2026

Yes, and it's John Fetterman.

Make no mistake, Fetterman votes with Democrats consistently. But he's also not afraid to speak out against his party when it matters, and on Iran, Fetterman is correct. It's a pity his fellow Democrats are planning to primary him in 2028, because they need more guys like Fetterman, not fewer. Then again, if they want to continue radicalizing and losing elections, we're fine with that, too.

