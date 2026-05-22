After Attacking Pregnancy Centers, New Jersey's AG Is Now Targeting the State's Glock Owners

Having learned nothing from her recent smackdown at the Supreme Court, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport is now issuing broad subpoenas to the state's gun sellers, demanding a decade's worth of information on Glock sales.

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Gun Groups Push Back as New Jersey AG Subpoenas Dealers for 10 Years of Glock Buyer Records



Gun-rights groups are speaking out against New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, who recently sent subpoenas to firearms dealers across the state demanding customer records for… — Parallel Polis in Exile 🇺🇸 (@Polis_in_Exile) May 22, 2026

Here's more:

Gun-rights groups are speaking out against New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, who recently sent subpoenas to firearms dealers across the state demanding customer records for every lawful Glock pistol sale to New Jersey residents over the past 10 years. The subpoenas appear to stem from the state Attorney General’s Office’s 2025 public nuisance lawsuit against Glock, Inc., but the demand for individual customer records goes well beyond what that lawsuit’s legal theory would seem to require. That hasn’t sat well with the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, which argues that the records aren’t connected to the state’s case theory at all. NRA-ILA also points out that since New Jersey’s pistol permitting system already operates as a de facto handgun registry, the Attorney General can produce those records from the office’s own database without subpoenaing FFLs. The catch: subpoenaed records become a matter of public record under New Jersey law in a way that registry records do not. NRA-ILA argues this is “being done solely for the purpose of harassing and doxxing residents who purchased the most popular pistol in America.”

The Supreme Court has ruled that such subpoenas are questionable and a violation of the First Amendment, and it's likely they'd find this one a violation of the Second Amendment, too. It's a backdoor way to create a gun registry and confiscate guns that Democratic politicians have sworn they don't want to take.

Glock is the most popular and best-selling handgun brand in the world. At least 20 million have been produced globally, and millions of Americans — including in New Jersey — own at least one Glock.

For those concerned that background checks will eventually be used to create gun registries that can later facilitate confiscation, they need only look at what is happening now in New Jersey. New Jersey’s Attorney General relies on questionable claims to justify targeting Glocks… pic.twitter.com/1EdbsHpfhw — Crime Prevention Research Center (@CrimeResearch1) May 21, 2026

"New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport’s office is subpoenaing Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) across the state for records involving Glock pistol sales to New Jersey residents. The subpoenas, reportedly dated around May 11, 2026, began reaching dealers on May 14 and impose a response deadline of June 15, 2026. A Superior Court judge hearing the case has refused to dismiss the lawsuit and is allowing discovery to go forward," the Crime Prevention Research Center wrote.

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New Jersey Uses Glock Lawsuit To Build The Gun Registry Politicians Always Denied Wanting



Another day, another way Dems target🎯gun owners. 🙄

If the left had their way, all of us would have our 2A rights removed. 😉



They try every angle they can think of to attack legal gun… pic.twitter.com/bLxyfMAkdP — NWRain-Judi (@RYboating) May 20, 2026

Democrats will stop at nothing to strip law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights. Meanwhile, they refuse to prosecute criminals who use guns in the commission of a crime. This is not about ending gun crime, either, because few — if any — criminals go to a licensed dealer to purchase a gun they will then use in the commission of a crime.

This is a full-blown attack on the Second Amendment, and New Jersey residents need to fight back.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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