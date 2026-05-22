Here's the Ridiculous Reason One Democrat Is Calling for Boston's Mayor to Get a Massive Raise

If you're someone looking to ask your boss for a raise, here's a strategy you might want to consider. In Boston, City Councilor Sharon Durkan is arguing that Leftist Mayor Michelle Wu and the City Council deserve massive pay raises to prevent them from becoming corrupt.

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The argument came after the City Council voted to rescind a $43,000 raise for Wu and their own $21,500 raise, amid a $70 million city budget shortfall.

We're stunned the Council exercised any fiscal restraint, as that's not what Democrats are known for. But the argument that giving politicians tens of thousands of dollars in pay raises is the only way to prevent corruption is laughable and revealing.

Woke Boston mayor must get $43,000 pay rise to her $200,000 salary to ensure she does not become CORRUPT, loyal colleague suggests



via @DailyMail https://t.co/nTMBFv7nSw pic.twitter.com/v8vsj8Qk9r — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) May 22, 2026

Here's more:

The city council voted 9-3 on Wednesday against a measure to rescind the mayor's $43,000 increase, and the council's own $21,500 raise, amid a $70 million budget shortfall. Wu, who won reelection last year, saw her pay increase to $250,000 from $207,000 in January. City councilors now earn $125,000, up from $103,500 last year. During the meeting, Wu's ally, Councilor Sharon Durkan, claimed the pay hikes were necessary to prevent politicians from resorting to theft or taking kickbacks. 'We had a Council colleague … There was some corruption that took place on this body,' Durkan said. 'I do not want anyone that serves in this body to not be able to afford their life and to go towards something that's really dark and negative.' She appeared to be referring to the case of former councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who pleaded guilty last year to federal corruption charges.

"Give me more money, or I'll do illegal things," isn't a winning argument. It's a form of extortion, however.

By this logic, if the average Bostonian was paid enough they could eliminate crime altogether. And with the attendant drop in crime they could eliminate the Boston PD to pay to make it happen.



Ready? GO!! pic.twitter.com/PBpnB2EYbV — John Gill (@DrJohnGill) May 22, 2026

The notion that crime comes from not having enough money is ridiculous. This writer knows people who grew up poor. Her grandfather was so impoverished that they'd eat spoiled meat. What they never did was steal or commit other crimes.

She’s already corrupt. She’s a member of the World Economic Forum. https://t.co/Tp4VUpY3VI — DC (@SimplicityMM) May 22, 2026

Fair point.

And the people of Boston put up with this bulls*** while they try to avoid used needles all over their streets. https://t.co/WVq8RBYmrZ — Florida Pureblood 🇺🇸✝ (@Floridared1776) May 22, 2026

They don't have to live this way.

Pay me or I will just steal more https://t.co/MwLSPRBdut — Henry knox (@Henrykn4043) May 22, 2026

That's exactly what they're saying. Which is why, if you try this strategy with your boss, your salary will be zero.

You'd be fired.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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