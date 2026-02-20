California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors

Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please...
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are Trying to Change That
We Are a Nation of Too Many Laws – Some Congress Members Are...
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Supreme Court Orders CNN to Respond
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Wisconsin's Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Tiffany Earns Two Big Endorsements
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of...
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors Grows
To the Democrats' Dismay, the List of Hospitals Ending 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Mi...
VIP
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
Democrats Go Blue in Profane Anti-Trump Illinois Senate Campaign Ad
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the State of the Union Address
The Democrats Just Picked the Worst Person to Give Their Response to the...
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Will Not Seek Reelection
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate Them Entirely
DeSantis Blasts Mamdani Over Proposed Property Tax Hike As Florida Moves to Eliminate...
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race
Tipsheet

California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 20, 2026 10:00 AM
California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors
AP Photo/Marc Levy

Earlier, we told you about the ever-growing list of hospitals across the nation that are no longer providing "gender-affirming surgeries" to minors. One of those hospitals was Rady Children's Hospital in California. The change in policy is, unfortunately, less a response to the immoral practice that is "gender-affirming care" for minors and more likely the result of a $2 million lawsuit won by detransitioner Fox Varian, who sued her psychologist and the surgeon who performed a double mastectomy on her at age 16.

Advertisement

But now a California judge has apparently ruled that Rady's Children's Hospital must continue mutilating and sterilizing children. 

Here's more:

A judge with the San Diego County Superior Court has ruled that Rady Children’s Hospital must continue offering so-called “gender affirming care” to minors, even after the hospital announced it would stop providing such services.

Judge Matthew Braner ruled last week that the hospital must continue to offer transgender procedures, including things such as puberty-blockers and other hormone treatments, to patients under 19. The hospital had previously announced in January that it would stop offering the procedures. This prompted the California Attorney General’s Office to sue, arguing that ending these procedures violated state law.

“Rady Children’s Health has chosen to violate its merger agreement and California law in response to the Trump Administration’s illegal campaign against providers of gender-affirming care,” said Attorney General Bonta at the time. “Rady flagrantly disregarded its legal obligations by unilaterally deciding to preemptively comply with the Administration’s demands and cease medically necessary care for roughly 1,450 patients. We will not allow Rady to violate its obligations to its patients and the State. We will fight to uphold the law and ensure Californians can access gender-affirming care without facing unfair roadblocks.”

Attorneys for Rady argued the hospital would be at “catastrophic risk” of losing federal funding should it continue these procedures because it would be at odds with a December declaration from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The declaration stated that so-called “gender affirming care” for minors does not meet “professionally recognized standards of health care.”

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY JUDGES LAWSUIT TRANSGENDER

It's simply incredible that Democrats and activist judges believe they're not only morally and legally right to force providers to perform these grotesque procedures on children, but that they vow to punish anyone who says no.

You do not have freedom of conscience under Democratic Party rule.

Abortion is (D)ifferent.

At a minimum, there should be legal and professional consequences for these activist judges.

Advertisement

As this writer said, Democrats will have to move to bar malpractice suits filed by detransitioners, because it's the only way they'll get doctors to comply with their radical trans agenda. Malpractice insurance companies, health care organizations, and doctors themselves will not be willing to take the massive financial risk as trans suits make their way through the courts. The Economist said these suits could lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in damages being awarded to the victims of the trans activists.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Law Professor's Take on the SCOTUS Decision on Tariffs Will Likely Not Please the Libs Matt Vespa
The Supreme Court Just Issued Their Ruling on President Trump's Tariffs Amy Curtis
This Prosecutor Just Unveiled Shocking New Plan to Go After ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Wants to Run the Country, but He Can't Keep Track of His Own Birth Certificate Amy Curtis
The Trans Ice Rink Shooter Story Just Took a Wild Turn Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power Amy Curtis
Advertisement