California Judge Orders Children's Hospital to Continue 'Gender-Affirming Surgeries' for Minors

Earlier, we told you about the ever-growing list of hospitals across the nation that are no longer providing "gender-affirming surgeries" to minors. One of those hospitals was Rady Children's Hospital in California. The change in policy is, unfortunately, less a response to the immoral practice that is "gender-affirming care" for minors and more likely the result of a $2 million lawsuit won by detransitioner Fox Varian, who sued her psychologist and the surgeon who performed a double mastectomy on her at age 16.

But now a California judge has apparently ruled that Rady's Children's Hospital must continue mutilating and sterilizing children.

California judge orders Rady Children’s Hospital to provide child sex changes after doctors stop practicehttps://t.co/zrGKIK3SwH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 19, 2026

Here's more:

A judge with the San Diego County Superior Court has ruled that Rady Children’s Hospital must continue offering so-called “gender affirming care” to minors, even after the hospital announced it would stop providing such services.



Judge Matthew Braner ruled last week that the hospital must continue to offer transgender procedures, including things such as puberty-blockers and other hormone treatments, to patients under 19. The hospital had previously announced in January that it would stop offering the procedures. This prompted the California Attorney General’s Office to sue, arguing that ending these procedures violated state law. “Rady Children’s Health has chosen to violate its merger agreement and California law in response to the Trump Administration’s illegal campaign against providers of gender-affirming care,” said Attorney General Bonta at the time. “Rady flagrantly disregarded its legal obligations by unilaterally deciding to preemptively comply with the Administration’s demands and cease medically necessary care for roughly 1,450 patients. We will not allow Rady to violate its obligations to its patients and the State. We will fight to uphold the law and ensure Californians can access gender-affirming care without facing unfair roadblocks.”



Attorneys for Rady argued the hospital would be at “catastrophic risk” of losing federal funding should it continue these procedures because it would be at odds with a December declaration from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The declaration stated that so-called “gender affirming care” for minors does not meet “professionally recognized standards of health care.”

It's simply incredible that Democrats and activist judges believe they're not only morally and legally right to force providers to perform these grotesque procedures on children, but that they vow to punish anyone who says no.

UNREAL. Matthew Braner, a Democrat-appointed Superior Court Judge in CA, ruled that Rady Children's Hospital must CONTINUE offering "gender affirming care" to minors despite the hospital’s decision to stop it.



Activist judges are forcing hospitals to trans kids.… pic.twitter.com/i9D0yH0xxg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2026

You do not have freedom of conscience under Democratic Party rule.

I seem to recall Democrats making ads in 2024 elections about how the government should stay out of the exam room…



Unless of-course it’s for their causes like “gender affirming care.” Then they have no problem with a judge forcing a hospital to treat a confused child.



Dirty… — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) February 18, 2026

Abortion is (D)ifferent.

Appellate courts, upon overturning these ridiculous political lower court decisions, should also announce sanctions on the lower court judges where they would face a review and potential consequences including loss of their position and/or law license. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) February 18, 2026

At a minimum, there should be legal and professional consequences for these activist judges.

This isn’t an abuse of discretion or even “just” a judge grossly exceeding his authority. This is a straight up crime being committed from the bench. https://t.co/bMts2OIMgR — Jimmy Hildebrand (@JimmyHildebran4) February 19, 2026

As this writer said, Democrats will have to move to bar malpractice suits filed by detransitioners, because it's the only way they'll get doctors to comply with their radical trans agenda. Malpractice insurance companies, health care organizations, and doctors themselves will not be willing to take the massive financial risk as trans suits make their way through the courts. The Economist said these suits could lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in damages being awarded to the victims of the trans activists.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

