Detransitioner’s $2M Court Win Puts Medical Establishment on Notice

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 01, 2026 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

A minor who was convinced to transition from female to male by medical professionals has won a $2 million payout. 

Fox Varian, who had a double mastectomy in 2019 at age 16, sued her psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, in the Westchester County Supreme Court of New York.

 The court record is sealed, but at least one reporter attended the trial. 

The case marks what might be the first detransition payout targeting doctors who mutilated a minor who can’t legally make major life decisions, such as drinking alcohol, adopting a child, or joining the military, but was seen as old enough to make permanent decisions with their body. However, it doesn't mark the last minor transition lawsuit. 


