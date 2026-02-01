Detransitioner’s $2M Court Win Puts Medical Establishment on Notice

A minor who was convinced to transition from female to male by medical professionals has won a $2 million payout.

Fox Varian, who had a double mastectomy in 2019 at age 16, sued her psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, in the Westchester County Supreme Court of New York.

The court record is sealed, but at least one reporter attended the trial.

The case marks what might be the first detransition payout targeting doctors who mutilated a minor who can’t legally make major life decisions, such as drinking alcohol, adopting a child, or joining the military, but was seen as old enough to make permanent decisions with their body. However, it doesn't mark the last minor transition lawsuit.

Varian V Einhorn is the first detransitioner lawsuit to reach a verdict, and Fox Varian was awarded $2M



Even better is that this was in New York!



I am going to trial as well against my doctors with @Liberty_Ctr and this gives me even more hope that I will get justice for myself pic.twitter.com/TpbuFvFwuQ — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChloeCole) January 31, 2026





A jury has awarded Fox Varian a total of $2 million after it found her psychologist and surgeon liable for medical malpractice related to a mastectomy at age 16. pic.twitter.com/Qcfq7qAUDi — Stacy Robinson (@stacepochalypse) January 30, 2026

BREAKING: 1st Detransitioner to Take a Medical-Malpractice Lawsuit to Trial Wins $2 Million Judgement



Fox Varian sued her Westchester, NY, area psychologist and plastic surgeon for the gender-transition mastectomy she got at 16.



I was the only reporter to attend the entire… pic.twitter.com/4e89PSgGDg — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 31, 2026





I’m particularly pleased that the therapist and the surgeon were liable in this lawsuit.



If therapists and surgeons are held culpable then they will - eventually- exercise better bare https://t.co/5yCoCbKOsS — Stella O'Malley (@stellaomalley3) January 31, 2026

Detransitioner sues for medical malpractice after having her healthy breasts removed at 15. She won and is being awarded $2 million in damages.



I hope this inspires more lawsuits against these butchers who call themselves "healthcare providers".



This is the way forward. pic.twitter.com/pdYKiwsmGl — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 31, 2026

There will be thousands of court cases of children who were mutilated by evil doctors, modern day Mengeles.



The schools, psychologists/psychiatrists and state officials who facilitated this will pay dearly too. https://t.co/1FrB6M50Tj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

Plaintiff’s lawyers are going to end “gender change” surgeries on minors. This was a New York jury. Can you imagine when some of these cases get to red state jurors? Someone is going to get hit with nine figures in damages. Doctors who did these surgeries should lose licenses too https://t.co/QV9kRqZO71 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2026

In coming years the floodgates will open as more go to trial. What was done to these kids is a crime against humanity. An unforgivable evil that must be extinguished from the earth. Never again. The damage these kids carry is heartbreaking. https://t.co/I7RlQSbdNH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2026

Detransitioner wins historic $2 million malpractice suit against NY doctors who cut her breasts off at 16https://t.co/qnZQYTtOlu — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2026

