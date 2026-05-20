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Mamdani Won't Revoke the Luigi Mangione Fangirls' Press Passes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 10:30 AM
Mamdani Won't Revoke the Luigi Mangione Fangirls' Press Passes
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

With the trial of Luigi Mangione about to get underway, we can expect a significant amount of media coverage. Mangione is accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York back in December 2024. Since then, Mangione has amassed a fanclub of various Democratic politicians and socialist losers, many of whom think Brian Thompson deserved to die for the 'crime' of 'social murder' — socialist speak for 'doing things we don't like. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and AOC all paid lip service to condemning the murder, but undermined their argument by saying insurance companies denying claims is an act of violence.

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That's a permission structure that encourages violence against CEOs and others the Left doesn't like. 

As we told you about the other day, some Luigi Mangione fangirls made it very clear that they're happy Brian Thompson was murdered, going so far as to say his teenage sons are 'better off without him.' They also said those teens are living off of 'blood money,' which is yet another call to violence towards them. Those women were given press passes by the Zohran Mamdani administration.

Now, Mamdani is saying that was a mistake.

Despite that, Mamdani won't pull the press passes.

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani wouldn’t commit Tuesday to revoking the city-issued press passes for three Luigi Mangione fangirls who publicly spouted unapologetic calls for violence this week.

Self proclaimed “Mangionistas” Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas and Lena Weissbrot set off a firestorm Monday when they proclaimed outside a Manhattan courthouse that slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s children were “better off without him” while wearing New York City press credentials.

Asked about pulling their official passes, Mamdani acknowledged that the ghoulish trio shouldn’t have received them — but stopped short of saying the credentials should be revoked.

“We will initiate our own process to review these, and what I will say is there is a good-natured debate to be had about where a press pass should extend and where it shouldn’t,” Hizzoner told reporters during an unrelated press conference in Queens.

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Related:

BERNIE SANDERS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Democrats love to say that silence is complicity. In fact, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries just said that about SEC schools that haven't spoken out against Republican redistricting efforts.

Mamdani, a socialist, agrees with what Mangione did, even if he hasn't said so publicly. He also agrees with what the Mangione fangirls said, even if he hasn't said that publicly either. Refusing to pull their press passes — which they should not have had in the first place — is proof of this.

He has no reason to revoke the press passes.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant, after all.

The Left doesn't believe in journalism. The press should be propagandists for the Democratic Party, and the fangirls do just that.

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Yes, we should.

No one is surprised. No one.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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