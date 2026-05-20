Guess Why the Cambridge City Council Ended Its Shotspotter Program

Less than two weeks ago, Tyler Brown, a career criminal with a violent history, opened fire on a Cambridge, Massachusetts roadway, injuring two. Brown was given a slap on the wrist by Judge Janet Sanders. Sanders knew Brown was dangerous but decided to 'take a risk' on him, anyway.

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Now, the Cambridge city council voted to end the city's ShotSpotter program to protect Black residents like Tyler Brown and illegal immigrants.

BREAKING: Cambridge Council votes 5-2 to disable gunshot detectors to protect black residents and migrants pic.twitter.com/3NTzyxXBth — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 19, 2026

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson ended his city's ShotSpotter program, too, and it's resulted in the possibly preventable deaths of dozens of people, most of them Black men and boys.

Yeah, they'll probably come after police body cameras next.🙄 — MAGA Oldguy_54 (@oldestguy72) May 19, 2026

Would not surprise us at all. Nothing was more damaging to the Left's 'defund the police' plan than body-worn cameras that showed exactly the sort of insanity and danger police deal with on a daily basis.

It will impact black and illegal criminals, but who do you think are disproportionately the victims of those criminals? 90% of blacks are murdered by other blacks. Illegals likely disproportionately commit crime against other illegals. https://t.co/MRGXz6SyWm — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) May 20, 2026

Bingo. This will harm the Black community and innocent illegal aliens. Democrats do not care.

The Cambridge, MA, City Council just voted to DISCONTINUE the use of ShotSpotter technology used to detect gunfire.



This vote came after activists said it would impact Black people and illegals the most



You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/aTuJoKBfqS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 19, 2026

It's absurd.

In what world does this protect black residents and migrants? This is flawed and frankly racist logic by these moronic leftists. They will leave a community with less protection and help criminals. — Suzy (@wadesgirlie) May 19, 2026

In the deranged mind of Leftists.

Turns out they don’t care that much about gun violence, wild https://t.co/jv4RqiqbCB — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 19, 2026

This is correct. They don't actually care about gun violence. They merely want to strip law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights.

Ending the ShotSpotter program to 'protect' Black people and the illegal aliens is also an admission that there's more violence in those two demographics, and instead of holding them accountable, Democrats prefer to enable and facilitate more crime and violence.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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