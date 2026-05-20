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Tipsheet

Guess Why the Cambridge City Council Ended Its Shotspotter Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 8:30 AM
Guess Why the Cambridge City Council Ended Its Shotspotter Program
AP Photo/Mathew Sumner, File

Less than two weeks ago, Tyler Brown, a career criminal with a violent history, opened fire on a Cambridge, Massachusetts roadway, injuring two. Brown was given a slap on the wrist by Judge Janet Sanders. Sanders knew Brown was dangerous but decided to 'take a risk' on him, anyway.

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Now, the Cambridge city council voted to end the city's ShotSpotter program to protect Black residents like Tyler Brown and illegal immigrants.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson ended his city's ShotSpotter program, too, and it's resulted in the possibly preventable deaths of dozens of people, most of them Black men and boys.

Would not surprise us at all. Nothing was more damaging to the Left's 'defund the police' plan than body-worn cameras that showed exactly the sort of insanity and danger police deal with on a daily basis.

Bingo. This will harm the Black community and innocent illegal aliens. Democrats do not care.

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Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CHICAGO CRIME GUN VIOLENCE ILLEGAL ALIEN

It's absurd.

In the deranged mind of Leftists.

This is correct. They don't actually care about gun violence. They merely want to strip law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights.

Ending the ShotSpotter program to 'protect' Black people and the illegal aliens is also an admission that there's more violence in those two demographics, and instead of holding them accountable, Democrats prefer to enable and facilitate more crime and violence.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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