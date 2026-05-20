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Hakeem Jeffries Calls on Athletes to Sacrifice Their Careers for the Democrats' Political Agenda

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 9:30 AM
Hakeem Jeffries Calls on Athletes to Sacrifice Their Careers for the Democrats' Political Agenda
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats have no problem with making other people sacrifice things for the Democrats' political agenda. Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan told Democratic voters to 'put your bodies on the line' to protect illegal aliens from ICE, Democrats' soft-on-crime policies harm innocent people, and Democrat policies on things like climate change require the middle and working class to reduce their quality of life to 'save the planet.'

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The one thing Democrats will not do is make those sacrifices themselves. 

And now House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is calling on athletes, young men who have spent their lives working and training to excel at sports, to sacrifice their athletic careers to help Democrats' political agenda. Jeffries, along with the NAACP, want athletes to boycott SEC schools in states that have redistricted their congressional maps.

"It's an honor to stand with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, as well as former athletes committed to this cause, in getting this egregious situation turned around," Jeffries said. "This is an unprecedented moment featuring an unprecedented attack on Black political representation, and, therefore, it requires an unprecedented response."

"We are here, standing in solidarity with the NAACP, and its call for athletes to boycott institutions within the SEC that belong to states that have unleashed these Jim Crow-like, racially oppressive tactics," Jeffries continued, "which is unacceptable, unconscionable, and un-American. And we believe that the silence of these institutions is complicity. And we will not stand for it."

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REDISTRICTING SPORTS

Once again, Democrats are trying to bully institutions into supporting their blind power grab. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racially gerrymandered districts violate the Constitution. Democrats refuse to see that as equality and equal protection, but frame it as an attack on 'Black political representation.'

Will Democrats punish SEC institutions that don't adequately bend the knee to their demands?

Apparently not.

Democrats do not care about the Constitution. They want power.

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No. Black Republicans do not count.

Much like Lord Farquaad in the 'Shrek' movies, Democrats are willing to have others make these sacrifices for them.

You know that's coming.

The optics and framing of this are simply incredible.

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Democrats do not want a colorblind society. They want a racially divided, segregated, and dysfunctional society so they can use it to grab and hold on to power.

We doubt that serious athletes will take this into consideration when selecting a school. They want the best opportunity to turn a college career into a professional one, and Democrats aren't likely to stop that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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