Hakeem Jeffries Calls on Athletes to Sacrifice Their Careers for the Democrats' Political Agenda

Democrats have no problem with making other people sacrifice things for the Democrats' political agenda. Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan told Democratic voters to 'put your bodies on the line' to protect illegal aliens from ICE, Democrats' soft-on-crime policies harm innocent people, and Democrat policies on things like climate change require the middle and working class to reduce their quality of life to 'save the planet.'

Advertisement

The one thing Democrats will not do is make those sacrifices themselves.

And now House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is calling on athletes, young men who have spent their lives working and training to excel at sports, to sacrifice their athletic careers to help Democrats' political agenda. Jeffries, along with the NAACP, want athletes to boycott SEC schools in states that have redistricted their congressional maps.

Leader @hakeemjeffries: This is an unprecedented moment with an attack on Black political representation, and it requires an unprecedented response. We are here in solidarity with the NAACP and its call for athletes to boycott SEC institutions in these states that have unleashed… pic.twitter.com/A99kt7gjsy — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 19, 2026

"It's an honor to stand with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, as well as former athletes committed to this cause, in getting this egregious situation turned around," Jeffries said. "This is an unprecedented moment featuring an unprecedented attack on Black political representation, and, therefore, it requires an unprecedented response."

"We are here, standing in solidarity with the NAACP, and its call for athletes to boycott institutions within the SEC that belong to states that have unleashed these Jim Crow-like, racially oppressive tactics," Jeffries continued, "which is unacceptable, unconscionable, and un-American. And we believe that the silence of these institutions is complicity. And we will not stand for it."

Once again, Democrats are trying to bully institutions into supporting their blind power grab. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racially gerrymandered districts violate the Constitution. Democrats refuse to see that as equality and equal protection, but frame it as an attack on 'Black political representation.'

Will Democrats punish SEC institutions that don't adequately bend the knee to their demands?

So, athletes can't stray from the plantation, huh? Some things never change with Democrats. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 20, 2026

Apparently not.

Racially drawn districts, by definition, violate the 15th Amendment. Racial discrimination is wrong and that is true even when the victims of the intentional government discrimination are white. Anyone boycotting is supporting racism. The 'majority/minority' district in TN has… — iu70us (@iu70us) May 19, 2026

Democrats do not care about the Constitution. They want power.

What exactly is “Black political representation?” Does it include Black people who are pro-life, anti-LGBTQ, pro-gun, in favor of school choice, opposed to illegal immigration, and supportive of lower taxes? Or does it refer only to those who vote for Democrats? — John Titor (@JohnTitor) May 19, 2026

Advertisement

No. Black Republicans do not count.

So Hakeem wants young black athletes to give up their careers because Democrats can no longer draw districts based on color.



I don't get it, Democrats. How can you stand this guy? He's so awful. https://t.co/W7rRpCTBx3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 20, 2026

Much like Lord Farquaad in the 'Shrek' movies, Democrats are willing to have others make these sacrifices for them.

Can't wait for these morons to whine in a year about how there are too many non-black athletes in the SEC. https://t.co/tpDYg48dGj — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 20, 2026

You know that's coming.

Hakeem wants young Black athletes to forego their dreams of a pro career to protest Steve Cohen, a white guy, not being able to represent a Black district in Tennessee, and so that Debbie Wasserman-Schultz can represent a majority Black district in Florida. https://t.co/Dfm3IN18NV — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) May 20, 2026

The optics and framing of this are simply incredible.

By “Jim Crow” tactics, he means redistricting that takes population into account, rather than racially drawn lines, which we know is blatantly unconstitutional. Shouldn’t we be striving for a colorblind society overall, or nah? https://t.co/ySx43ihfjL — Jon D. Brien (@JonDBrien1) May 20, 2026

Advertisement

Democrats do not want a colorblind society. They want a racially divided, segregated, and dysfunctional society so they can use it to grab and hold on to power.

We doubt that serious athletes will take this into consideration when selecting a school. They want the best opportunity to turn a college career into a professional one, and Democrats aren't likely to stop that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.