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The One Tweet That Perfectly Summarizes Why Thomas Massie Lost Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2026 7:00 AM
The One Tweet That Perfectly Summarizes Why Thomas Massie Lost Last Night
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) lost his primary last night. He’s finished, and he’ll probably act poorly until he’s out of office, based on his concession speech. Let him throw a tantrum—he’s done. Many opinions will emerge on why he lost, mainly that opposing President Trump was a fatal mistake. That played some role. Larry even said, and this was true in Indiana too, that it’s not about Trump specifically—it’s about the voters. Massie’s district is strongly pro-Trump, and voters there wanted someone who would actively promote the MAGA agenda. Massie wasn’t doing that: he voted against the Trump tax cuts and border security. 

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The Federalist’s Sean Davis had a tweet that perfectly summed up Massie’s loss. Davis added that Massie had fought and beaten Trump’s operatives easily in the past. So, what changed? Well, he changed, and the voters took notice [emphasis mine]:

Why did Massie lose tonight?

Massie went from principled libertarian during COVID, to GOP leadership lapdog under McCarthy, to anti-Trump Epstein obsessive in 2025 after tweeting about that issue a whopping three (3) times in the decade prior. The nail in the coffin for him was voting against OBBB in 2025 because, according to Massie, it did too much to secure the border.

Trump mercilessly trashed Massie in 2020–calling him a “disaster” for America and Kentucky and saying he should be thrown out of the GOP entirely—but Massie easily swatted that away and won 81-19, so you can’t say he only lost because of Trump. He went toe-to-toe with Trump on COVID in 2020 and won overwhelmingly. 

Massie lost because he went from being perceived as a quirky but lovable nerd who seemed to genuinely believe everything he said, to looking like a clout-chasing influencer who cared more about getting TV time with Democrats on an issue he clearly never cared about until five minutes ago than he did about representing his voters.

We’ll never know what caused the apparent personality change—maybe it was the death of his wife, maybe it was the McCarthy race followed by McCarthy’s ouster, or maybe it was a desire for notoriety or media acclaim and a lucrative podcasting career outside of Congress—but the drastic change was undeniable, as was the seeming lack of interest in much of anything happening in Kentucky.

Blame Trump, blame Israel, blame Epstein, blame the tragic death of a spouse, I don’t care. But you cannot just wave away 2020 Massie going face-to-face with the Trump machine and winning in a rout only to get smoked six years later.

Massie’s voters didn’t really change all that much, but he did, and they noticed.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GOP KENTUCKY THOMAS MASSIE

His supporters were heard chanting “2028” at Massie’s watch party. If you can’t win a congressional primary, you’re not winning the White House. Also, Liz Cheney said the same thing when she got ousted from Wyoming and did nothing. 

Congrats again, Ed Gallrein. 

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