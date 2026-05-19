These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the Findings of This Psychotherapist

Why were these women given press passes? Oh, wait—I forgot. This is Zohran Mamdani’s New York, where chaos, depravity, and failed communist policies prevail. This trio of women caught on video spewed vile and disturbing remarks about the late healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, whom Mangione allegedly gunned down in December 2024 in New York City (via NY Post):

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“I’m saying fuck Brian Thompson. I don’t give a flying fuck he died,” says Ashley Rojas, wearing her press badge provided by @NYCMayorsOffice. Lena Weissbrot adds that Thompson’s teenage sons “are better off without him” and should “enjoy the blood money.” pic.twitter.com/uQnHIHoC0x — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) May 18, 2026

This is legitimately psychotic. These are very bad people and they would be cast out of any decent society. https://t.co/mogot8e5Rx — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 18, 2026

Self-proclaimed “Mangionistas” Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas and Lena Weissbrot proudly showed off the passes they received from Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration, apparently for their online content documenting Mangione’s upcoming trial for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. […] Weissbrot, clad in a garish neon green, pink and purple striped ensemble, chimed in with an even more reprehensible response. “His children are better off without him,” she said about the victim. “They need to learn to not be like their dad. And enjoy the blood money, kids. “He’s responsible for more deaths than Osama bin Laden, and I remember Americans celebrating when Osama bin Laden was killed. It’s not like we don’t understand heroic violence, or, like, when violence is good.” The thickheaded threesome’s glorification of murder came as they attended a key evidentiary hearing for Mangione, 28, an accused assassin who has become a twisted folk hero for those decrying the health insurance industry. Ghoulish Mangione fans have stoked a carnival-esque atmosphere outside past court hearings, proudly displaying “Free Luigi” signs and wearing green hats like the Luigi video game character. The Mangionistas – who collectively run an Instagram account with that name – are among the most visible and fervent Mangione superfans, churning out a grab bag of far-left posts across social media and blogs. Weissbrot apparently received a Fulbright fellowship back in 2015 for “curating South African artists identifying as feminists who use Hip-hop music as a form of activism,” according to a Facebook post from her Florida State University alma mater. She frequently wears a Luigi hat on her social media, which identifies her as a game developer and rapper with the suggestive stage name Fellatia G. An online wishlist under her performer handle includes requests for a bullet-proof helmet, body armor and a 3-D printer. The brash Weissbrot appears to blog about Mangione for subscribers on her Patreon.

So, they’re also historically illiterate, on top of being outright awful people. That’s the Democratic Party in 2026. It’s the Left. These remarks align with what psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert noted regarding his lefty patients who are in the same age bracket. While not about Mangione per se, he was speaking with Megyn Kelly about how his patients react to Trump, and the young leftists want the president dead. No doubt the Mangionistas would likely feel the same way.

💥NEW: Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert: “I’ve had plenty of patients who hated, disliked Joe Biden or Kamala Harris … They certainly never wanted any of those people to be killed.”



“And the difference is on the Left I have patients whether they’re in their 20s, 50s, 60s, and… pic.twitter.com/KluhKGwzWA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 18, 2026

The court had an evidence finding yesterday regarding the contents of Mangione’s bag when he was arrested in Pennsylvania (via NYT):

The Manhattan district attorney’s office secured a partial victory on Monday when a state judge ruled that a gun and notebook found inside Luigi Mangione’s backpack could be used as evidence during his murder trial in September. Inside of the notebook was what prosecutors have called a manifesto decrying America’s “parasitic” insurance industry and its system of for-profit health care. And the gun, prosecutors have said, was connected to shell casings found at the scene of the killing. The judge, however, ruled that some other evidence from the backpack and some statements could not be used. Among the items that will be excluded are a gun magazine, a cellphone, a passport, a wallet and a computer chip, Justice Gregory Carro of State Supreme Court in Manhattan said. In court, Justice Carro said he found that the search of the backpack at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania where Mr. Mangione was arrested had been “an improper, warrantless search.” […] The decision came after prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office spent three weeks in December arguing that evidence found in Mr. Mangione’s backpack — ammunition, a homemade silencer, a red notebook, handwritten notes and a 3-D-printed gun — should all be allowed into a trial. Mr. Mangione’s lawyers said that since the officers who arrested him did not have a warrant to search the backpack that the evidence found inside it was obtained illegally. The police also failed to read Mr. Mangione his Miranda rights and ignored his request to remain silent by continuing to ask him questions, his lawyers said.

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The trial is set to begin in September.