Did Hakeem Jeffries Really Just Say This About Trump Voters?

VIP
When the Courts Actually Work
When the Courts Actually Work
The One Tweet That Perfectly Summarizes Why Thomas Massie Lost Last Night
The One Tweet That Perfectly Summarizes Why Thomas Massie Lost Last Night
You're Not Going to Believe What This Graham Platner Adviser Said About His Political Baggage
You're Not Going to Believe What This Graham Platner Adviser Said About His...
Trump's Paxton Endorsement Triggered a Total Meltdown Among Panican GOP Members
Trump's Paxton Endorsement Triggered a Total Meltdown Among Panican GOP Members
CNN Analyst Not Shocked That Thomas Massie Got Throttled in His Primary For a Simple Reason
CNN Analyst Not Shocked That Thomas Massie Got Throttled in His Primary For...
VIP
The Knicks Had an O.1 Percent Chance of Winning This Game...and Then History Was Made
The Knicks Had an O.1 Percent Chance of Winning This Game...and Then History...
We Some HUGE News About South Carolina's Redistricting Effort
We Some HUGE News About South Carolina's Redistricting Effort
Guess Why the Cambridge City Council Ended Its Shotspotter Program
Guess Why the Cambridge City Council Ended Its Shotspotter Program
Jacob Frey Admits What We Knew All Along About Anti-ICE Riots
Jacob Frey Admits What We Knew All Along About Anti-ICE Riots
Democrat Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Admitted Taliban-Compromised Network Was Used for ‘Phone Sex’
Democrat Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Admitted Taliban-Compromised Network Was Used for ‘...
The Wonderful, Loving Left
The Wonderful, Loving Left
When 'Mostly Peaceful' Crosses Into Conspiracy: The DOJ Finally Reads the Riot Act
When 'Mostly Peaceful' Crosses Into Conspiracy: The DOJ Finally Reads the Riot Act
Spanberger, Meador, and the SPLC
Spanberger, Meador, and the SPLC
Planned Parenthood Does Not Operate in the Public Interest; It Should Not Receive Taxpayer Dollars
Planned Parenthood Does Not Operate in the Public Interest; It Should Not Receive...
Tipsheet

Did Hakeem Jeffries Really Just Say This About Trump Voters?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 7:30 AM
Did Hakeem Jeffries Really Just Say This About Trump Voters?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats have made it explicitly clear that they plan to go on a great revenge tour if they regain power in the midterms. Susan Rice warned businesses, universities, and others that if they hadn't adequately resisted President Trump this term, Democrats would hold them 'accountable' in the future. One Democratic candidate proposed banning Trump voters from the Internet for four years. And House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wanted maximum warfare' against Republicans everywhere.

Advertisement

Now, Jeffries is escalating his rhetoric, saying he wants to 'break the spirit' of Trump voters.

"I guess part of how we as House Democrats view this moment, either MAGA extremists are going to break the country, or we're gonna break them," Jeffries said. "And our goal is to break them. We will defeat them electorally, and then we have to break their spirit. Because of the extremism that's being released on the American people, that's completely and totally unacceptable."

Simply incredible.

Also, telling voters that they will 'break their spirit' for voting for President Trump is a bad strategy. 77 million Americans cast ballots for President Trump in 2024. That's a lot of Americans Democrats are willing to break.

Who are the extremists again here?

Recommended

The One Tweet That Perfectly Summarizes Why Thomas Massie Lost Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES MARXISM

It's all they've got.

Exactly this. This is not something a party that has plans and ideas says. This is what a party desperate for power and control says.

It means they will weaponize the government against us. The Biden administration used the FACE Act to try and break the spirit of pro-lifers.

Bingo. This is full-blown Marxist rhetoric.

This will not help Democrats in the midterm elections.

Advertisement

"They know what they are doing," Grimes wrote.

Yes. They know exactly what they are doing. As Scott Jennings pointed out the other day, the Democrats have ceded tremendous ground to the extremists and fringe elements of the Left. That's not accidental. And when Hakeem Jeffries says Republicans and MAGA are unleashing 'extremism' on the American people, it's pure projection.

Remember this in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Tweet That Perfectly Summarizes Why Thomas Massie Lost Last Night Matt Vespa
We Some HUGE News About South Carolina's Redistricting Effort Matt Vespa
Trump's Paxton Endorsement Triggered a Total Meltdown Among Panican GOP Members Matt Vespa
CNN Analyst Not Shocked That Thomas Massie Got Throttled in His Primary For a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
You're Not Going to Believe What This Graham Platner Adviser Said About His Political Baggage Matt Vespa
The Steyer Smear John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The One Tweet That Perfectly Summarizes Why Thomas Massie Lost Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement