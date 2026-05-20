Did Hakeem Jeffries Really Just Say This About Trump Voters?

Democrats have made it explicitly clear that they plan to go on a great revenge tour if they regain power in the midterms. Susan Rice warned businesses, universities, and others that if they hadn't adequately resisted President Trump this term, Democrats would hold them 'accountable' in the future. One Democratic candidate proposed banning Trump voters from the Internet for four years. And House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wanted maximum warfare' against Republicans everywhere.

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Now, Jeffries is escalating his rhetoric, saying he wants to 'break the spirit' of Trump voters.

Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries says he wants to "break the spirit" of voters who support President Trump. pic.twitter.com/vylfRbQZkg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2026

"I guess part of how we as House Democrats view this moment, either MAGA extremists are going to break the country, or we're gonna break them," Jeffries said. "And our goal is to break them. We will defeat them electorally, and then we have to break their spirit. Because of the extremism that's being released on the American people, that's completely and totally unacceptable."

Simply incredible.

Telling your voters “Orange man bad” on a daily basis isn’t a winning political strategy. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) May 19, 2026

Also, telling voters that they will 'break their spirit' for voting for President Trump is a bad strategy. 77 million Americans cast ballots for President Trump in 2024. That's a lot of Americans Democrats are willing to break.

Who are the extremists again here?

Excuse me. Why is their rhetoric ALWAYS so disgustingly violent? https://t.co/qEJGVdWcwb — Christian Maxwell For Congress | IL-CD1 (@themodpun) May 19, 2026

It's all they've got.

This is how communists talk.



"WE WILL BREAK YOU!"



The good guys don't say things like this. The super villains do.

@RepJeffries https://t.co/V7rHj4OHqM — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) May 19, 2026

Exactly this. This is not something a party that has plans and ideas says. This is what a party desperate for power and control says.

Hakeem Jeffries wants to “break” Trump voters



He says “we have to defeat them electorally and then we have to break their spirit.”



What does that even mean? pic.twitter.com/bRq9cW67gj — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 19, 2026

It means they will weaponize the government against us. The Biden administration used the FACE Act to try and break the spirit of pro-lifers.

Demoralization tactics. It’s how Bolsheviks talk. Jeffries is a Marxist. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 19, 2026

Bingo. This is full-blown Marxist rhetoric.

Temu Obama hasn’t broken the spirit of a single Trump voter I know. He was single-handedly responsible for Trump’s 2024 landslide victory. https://t.co/RhtnwB1dXl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 19, 2026

This will not help Democrats in the midterm elections.

Is Rep. Jeffries calling for violence? Is this red meat tossed to the fringe left? His rhetoric has been getting more violent.



Interesting because @GavinNewsom is calling for Democrats "to fight fire with fire." An interesting choice of words in California.



They know what they… https://t.co/TADPEylO18 — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) May 19, 2026

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"They know what they are doing," Grimes wrote.

Yes. They know exactly what they are doing. As Scott Jennings pointed out the other day, the Democrats have ceded tremendous ground to the extremists and fringe elements of the Left. That's not accidental. And when Hakeem Jeffries says Republicans and MAGA are unleashing 'extremism' on the American people, it's pure projection.

Remember this in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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