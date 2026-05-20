Supporters of the Dignity Act Are Playing the Religious Card, and It's Backfiring Big Time

Back in April, Townhall reported on the 20 Republicans who were pushing for amnesty via the 'Dignity Act,' a massive immigration bill that would completely undermine President Trump's immigration agenda and grant amnesty to illegal aliens like Kilmar Abrego Garcia. One of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Maria Salazar, told people to read the bill and that it wasn't amnesty. Someone did just that, and, unsurprisingly, there were a lot of provisions that would grant tens of thousands of illegal aliens amnesty.

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Voters elected President Trump and Republicans to put an end to illegal immigration, deport illegal aliens, and fix the immigration system for good. The 'Dignity Act' would destroy all of that.

Now Rep. Salazar is back and playing the religion card, warning the 'Dignity Act' is needed to stop the 'largest forced deportation of Christians in American history.'

Rep. Maria Salazar is pressuring President Trump to support the Dignidad Act by claiming it would stop the largest forced deportation of Christians in American history.



PSA to @RepMariaSalazar: NO AMNESTY.



She's trying to make this bill about protecting faith, but it’s about… pic.twitter.com/OFBuYKWUSM — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 19, 2026

"She's trying to make this bill about protecting faith, but it’s about forcing amnesty through emotional manipulation. Not happening," Kolvet wrote.

It tells you all you need to know is that MS Now is the only news that covered this — Mark Silverman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@silvermanmarkj) May 20, 2026

MS NOW is suddenly opposed to deporting Christians. That tells us everything.

@RepMariaSalazar ...my wife is originally from Colombia. We value legal immigration. She could have cut corners, but we didn't do that. It took three years to follow the rules. Everyone needs to follow the rules of a sovereign nation. No Amnesty Ever. — Michimateo dePewanogowink ☧ ~ אתה לא לבד 🇺🇲 (@ZoethHowland) May 19, 2026

We were tricked in the 1980s when Reagan traded amnesty for border security. They got amnesty. We did not get border security. Never again.

This drive for amnesty for illegal aliens isn't going away https://t.co/NzEzGhAf4B — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) May 19, 2026

Voters need to send a clear message that this is not acceptable. Vote out anyone who supports this.

No AMNESTY! Tired of destructive empathy and guilt trips. https://t.co/djrB9T9Odk — Whitney Ditty (@DittyWhitney) May 19, 2026

We are so over destructive empathy and guilt trips.

We voted for mass deportations. That is what we want. Christian or Muslim send them back where they came from!!! https://t.co/1pW0Jv1AoO — Constitutional Conservative (@zclaudy) May 19, 2026

The Trump administration has also made generous offers to illegal aliens, offering cash and a plane ticket home in exchange for the opportunity to legally enter the country. There's no reason not to use that offer.

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We are not going to do amnesty. There are legal paths to citizenship, and everyone here has a chance if they are in good standing.



Get into good standing, because if you can’t stay in good standing, you can’t stay in America. https://t.co/umX2kHvx2D — Mathew David (@MathewDav1d) May 19, 2026

Amnesty is absolutely a non-starter, as it should be.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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