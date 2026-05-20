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Tipsheet

Supporters of the Dignity Act Are Playing the Religious Card, and It's Backfiring Big Time

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 9:00 AM
Supporters of the Dignity Act Are Playing the Religious Card, and It's Backfiring Big Time
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Back in April, Townhall reported on the 20 Republicans who were pushing for amnesty via the 'Dignity Act,' a massive immigration bill that would completely undermine President Trump's immigration agenda and grant amnesty to illegal aliens like Kilmar Abrego Garcia. One of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Maria Salazar, told people to read the bill and that it wasn't amnesty. Someone did just that, and, unsurprisingly, there were a lot of provisions that would grant tens of thousands of illegal aliens amnesty.

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Voters elected President Trump and Republicans to put an end to illegal immigration, deport illegal aliens, and fix the immigration system for good. The 'Dignity Act' would destroy all of that.

Now Rep. Salazar is back and playing the religion card, warning the 'Dignity Act' is needed to stop the 'largest forced deportation of Christians in American history.'

"She's trying to make this bill about protecting faith, but it’s about forcing amnesty through emotional manipulation. Not happening," Kolvet wrote.

MS NOW is suddenly opposed to deporting Christians. That tells us everything.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

We were tricked in the 1980s when Reagan traded amnesty for border security. They got amnesty. We did not get border security. Never again.

Voters need to send a clear message that this is not acceptable. Vote out anyone who supports this.

We are so over destructive empathy and guilt trips.

The Trump administration has also made generous offers to illegal aliens, offering cash and a plane ticket home in exchange for the opportunity to legally enter the country. There's no reason not to use that offer.

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Amnesty is absolutely a non-starter, as it should be.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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