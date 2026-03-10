An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.

The Republican Party once held a supermajority in the House of Delegates and controlled the Senate. Those days are gone for good, likely never to return, as the state’s political landscape has shifted. The Democrats once again control everything in Richmond, and they’re now juiced up on leftist insanity. An assault weapons ban is one of many insane policy items on their agenda. Local reporter Neil Minock has reported on the slew of new taxes that could be coming, but this anti-gun bill isn’t a shock.

For years, Virginia Democrats have wanted this. On July 1, all new firearms that are deemed scary by liberals will be banned. Gun purchased before this date will be grandfathered in (via CBS 6 Richmond):

The Virginia General Assembly has sent legislation to Gov. Abigail Spanberger's desk that would ban the sale of assault firearms and high-capacity magazines, while allowing people who already own them to keep them. Under the legislation, the state would ban the sale, manufacture, and importing of guns classified as assault weapons and magazines that hold more than 15 rounds after July 1, 2026. But those who own or bought those items before that date will be allowed to keep them. We are simply saying, if you had it, you can keep it, but going forward, you simply cannot purchase them," said state Sen. Saddam Salim (D-Fairfax), the bill's sponsor. Salim said the bill allows for owners of those transfer the weapons if they no longer want them, such as selling them to a licensed firearms dealer or someone outside of Virginia who is legally allowed to possess one. It will also allow those firearms to be inherited by an immediate family member (which is described in the legislation as "a spouse, children, parents, grandparents, and siblings"). The bill also exempts certain groups from the restrictions including groups like law enforcement and security at federal facilities.

You already know how we feel about these laws. It makes no sense to go after law-abiding citizens. And the government doing something for the sake of doing something is a recipe for disaster and constitutional rights.

The Virginia Senate has officially sent an 'assault weapons ban' to Spanberger's desk.



The bill bans new purchases of 'assault weapons' and magazines over 15 rounds.



