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We Knew the LA Mayor's Results Wouldn't Be Called, but These Drunk Pratt Supporters Were Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 03, 2026 12:10 AM
We Knew the LA Mayor's Results Wouldn't Be Called, but These Drunk Pratt Supporters Were Hilarious
MS Now

We knew we wouldn’t see the results tonight in California’s elections. If we’re lucky, they’ll be out by Labor Day. One of the bluest, if not the most left-wing, states in the country is also painfully slow at counting ballots. It’s gotten to the point where even liberal reporters are calling it either insane or a disgrace. 

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Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing off against Republican Spencer Pratt, who has run a decent campaign for a political novice, in the primary last night. MS Now spoke with some of his supporters, who had had a few drinks by the time they did this segment. It did not disappoint. It was absolute cinema. Curtis Houck of Newsbusters clipped the exchange:

First One: "[H]e's speaking out against communism and socialism, and it is a real big problem in our cities, especially in LA, where it's turned to crap. It's not an accident. They're doing it by design. Karen Bass wants to destroy our city, and it's nice to see someone like Spencer Pratt."

Second Voter: I can simplify it because those buzzwords are, like, they -- they -- they -- they melt the brains of, like, left, you know, leaning people. So, let's just say it this way. He doesn't want you -- a human feces to be a part of your life. Yeah. He doesn't want homeless children outside."

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA COMMUNISM HOMELESSNESS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

It’s at that point, where the homeless are mentioned, that the MS Now reporter pulled away.

"Oh, you don't like that? Oh!” said the Pratt supporter in the background. 

"She ran away!"

“We talked a lot about the homelessness, thank you,” she responded.

They went back to ripping shots. 


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It's Election Night...and Nate Silver's Tweet About California's Elections Is Spot-on Matt Vespa
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