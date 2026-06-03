Why Graham Platner Had to Return to Maine Quickly Last Night

Graham Platner looked as if he was about to walk into a scene from Intervention, as new scandals emerge about the Maine Democrat who is trying to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). Instead, we heard the tired ‘we’re going to win Maine’ pep rally lines from Senate Democrats in Washington after they met with Platner. He did not take questions.

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Platner, an oyster farmer who mostly earns his income from disability benefits and sports SS tattoos, was supposed to stay in the capital a bit longer and had scheduled events in New York. Instead, he absconded back to Maine after it was reported that his family was being questioned by the media.

Platner pulled out of a planned event with VoteVets and is leaving DC early and returning to Maine because NYP reporters showed up to his in laws house and family restaurant, per sources familiar — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 3, 2026

Confirming reporting by @igorbobic. Platner is leaving DC, canceling NY events, and heading back to Maine after NY Post showed up at his mom’s restaurant and at his mother in law’s house, per a source familiar. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) June 3, 2026

Confirming @igorbobic reporting that ME Senate candidate Graham Platner pulled out of an event with VoteVets, sources tell me and @OrenOppenheim



Platner is leaving DC early for ME b/c a NYP reporter showed up at his in-laws' house and family restaurant, a source tells me. https://t.co/88jCCpmW8H — Hannah Demissie (@hannahdemissie) June 3, 2026

Platner was hit with a sexting scandal over the weekend, which was not handled well. He was also found to have an account on Kik, which is reportedly a notorious haven for pedophiles.

Later, we found out that his father lent him $200,000 to buy a home, which contradicts his story that it was from a VA loan. I don’t know many working-class families, another Platner claim, that have that much money just sitting around. It’s almost as if he’s repeatedly dishonest.

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