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Tipsheet

Why Graham Platner Had to Return to Maine Quickly Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 03, 2026 6:30 AM
Why Graham Platner Had to Return to Maine Quickly Last Night
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner looked as if he was about to walk into a scene from Intervention, as new scandals emerge about the Maine Democrat who is trying to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). Instead, we heard the tired ‘we’re going to win Maine’ pep rally lines from Senate Democrats in Washington after they met with Platner. He did not take questions. 

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Platner, an oyster farmer who mostly earns his income from disability benefits and sports SS tattoos, was supposed to stay in the capital a bit longer and had scheduled events in New York. Instead, he absconded back to Maine after it was reported that his family was being questioned by the media. 

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Platner was hit with a sexting scandal over the weekend, which was not handled well. He was also found to have an account on Kik, which is reportedly a notorious haven for pedophiles. 

Later, we found out that his father lent him $200,000 to buy a home, which contradicts his story that it was from a VA loan. I don’t know many working-class families, another Platner claim, that have that much money just sitting around. It’s almost as if he’s repeatedly dishonest. 

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