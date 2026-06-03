Jill Biden's Answer to This Question About the 2024 Election IS NOT What Dems Want to Hear Right Now

Democrats likely winced when former First Lady Jill Biden predicted what we all suspected: Joe Biden would have beaten Donald Trump in the 2024 election. She made that statement on Morning Joe Tuesday morning, while promoting her new book about her time in the White House.

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The party doesn’t want to see or hear her speak, and this only clarifies their reasons—it simply reopens old wounds. So, please, Jill, by all means, keep talking. The Bidens still cling to this illusion that Joe, who was beaten badly, who couldn’t do the job, and was suffering from stage IV prostate cancer, could have beaten Trump. There is no evidence to support this, other than arrogance and dementia. It also feeds into a main criticism of the work, which is that everyone was to blame but this family.

Jill Biden: "I believe [Joe] would have beat Donald Trump in that election."



Ok. pic.twitter.com/ielfUS5FAB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2026

I don’t think even Jill believes this, but maybe she knows it makes her party mad, and this is another way to troll and take shots at the people who dumped her husband in 2024. Again, that’s your fault. The president and his team shouldn’t be outmaneuvered and completely owned so easily. You guys made it that way with your weak, failed presidency.

What’s embarrassing is how Nancy Pelosi, a former friend of the Bidens, was able to pull this operation off in like two weeks. It showed who can really wield power in DC; Pelosi, love her or hate her, knows how to get things done, friendship be damned.

Jill has also made some strange comments, like wondering if her husband was drugged or having a stroke when Trump wrecked him in that June debate on CNN that ended his presidency. She couldn't answer what if we saw what happened on the debate stage—Joe’s complete mental breakdown—in front of foreign leaders, and she was cautious about questions about pushing Joe to run again.

But hey, they apparently need the money.

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