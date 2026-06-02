Scott, You're Fired: Longtime CBS News Reporter and 60 Minutes Host Has Been Fired

It was a tough meeting this morning, ending with long-time CBS News reporter and 60 Minutes co-host Scott Pelley being shown the door. He was fired after a complete meltdown over the changes at the network led by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. Amy had the story this morning.

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#SCOOP: Scott Pelley had a meeting with CBS News leadership at 5pm ET to discuss a path forward after his protest in 60 Minutes all-hands. The two sides did not find common ground and it now seems likely he will either resign or be fired, though neither has happened yet.



More to… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 2, 2026

Scott Pelley is probably still blown away by these answers. pic.twitter.com/ArtWRjIqGK — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 2, 2026

CBS's Scott Pelley reportedly told new '60 Minutes' boss Nick Bilton that “I find it odd that you would take this job knowing that you would never be welcomed here.”



Fire. Him. Now.



If this happened in just about any other profession, they'd be hauled out by security ASAP. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2026

UPDATE: Scott Pelley called out Bari Weiss, saying in the meeting: "She’s murdering 60 mins. She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that." https://t.co/FUgJLPYae5 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 1, 2026

The Left and the legacy media are very unhappy that former New York Times Editor and Free Press founder Bari Weiss is calling the shots at CBS now. They've been complaining about her for a while, claiming she's going to turn the network and its most prominent shows — '60 Minutes' and the 'CBS Evening News' — into propaganda for the Trump administration. That's incredibly revealing, of course, because Weiss, who is not a conservative, is going to do no such thing. What she expects is a fair and balanced approach to news stories that show both sides. The Left is so entrenched in believing the legacy media exist solely as propagandists and stenographers for the DNC that even a slight shift to neutrality is considered kowtowing to Republicans. Scott Pelley, who has been a reporter with CBS for more than three decades, reportedly had an explosive meeting with Weiss and Nick Bilton, who has been asked to head up '60 Minutes' under Weiss. Pelley's meltdown came at a staff meeting in which Pelley accused Weiss of 'murdering' the program and told Bilton he would never be welcomed at the network.

And now, Scott has been fired:

This marks the end of the network's red wedding moment, where top producer and reporter Cecilia Vega was fired. Of course, everyone acted as if it were a Soviet-style media takeover. Sorry, kids, you can’t push your DNC talking points at will anymore (via NY Post):

BREAK: CBS News officially fired Sharyn Alfonsi on Thursday morning. She is no longer an at-will employee. https://t.co/ptkMXRBqZG — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 28, 2026

Some news: I'm told that 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley had a heated meeting this morning with new executive producer Nick Bilton and another company executive, pushing back strongly on last Thursday's firings.



(Pelley, notably, gave a shout-out to Sharyn Alfonsi at the… — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 1, 2026

Cecilia Vega: “I am far from the only 60 Minutes correspondent who has asked herself, ‘What is my personal red line?’” https://t.co/h8kNKErsqc — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) May 28, 2026

“60 Minutes” correspondent Cecilia Vega accused CBS News of “censorship,” saying she fears for the future of the network, after she was fired by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss in a bloodbath of top producers and reporters. Vega sounded off … on social media about her firing — which came even though her contract was not set to expire until next March — after three years with the storied newsmagazine. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at ’60 Minutes’ and the stories that air every Sunday,” the journo wrote on Instagram. “But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast.” Though her blistering note did not mention Weiss by name, Vega claimed that network leadership “in recent months” has attempted to “insert political bias into our stories” and erode editorial independence at “60 Minutes.”

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It’s not an erosion of editorial independence when they’re trying to prevent you from lying, Cecilia. You’re gone, so sayonara. Also, it kills me that people think Weiss is some MAGA acolyte. She is decidedly not that—she’s a classic liberal. You may smear her that way because she doesn’t toe the woke line like you clowns, but a conservative she is not.

It seems Pelley knew he couldn’t stay there, so he went out with a bang.

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