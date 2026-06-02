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Scott, You're Fired: Longtime CBS News Reporter and 60 Minutes Host Has Been Fired

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2026 9:30 PM
Scott, You're Fired: Longtime CBS News Reporter and 60 Minutes Host Has Been Fired
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

It was a tough meeting this morning, ending with long-time CBS News reporter and 60 Minutes co-host Scott Pelley being shown the door. He was fired after a complete meltdown over the changes at the network led by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. Amy had the story this morning.

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The Left and the legacy media are very unhappy that former New York Times Editor and Free Press founder Bari Weiss is calling the shots at CBS now. They've been complaining about her for a while, claiming she's going to turn the network and its most prominent shows — '60 Minutes' and the 'CBS Evening News' — into propaganda for the Trump administration.

That's incredibly revealing, of course, because Weiss, who is not a conservative, is going to do no such thing. What she expects is a fair and balanced approach to news stories that show both sides. The Left is so entrenched in believing the legacy media exist solely as propagandists and stenographers for the DNC that even a slight shift to neutrality is considered kowtowing to Republicans.

Scott Pelley, who has been a reporter with CBS for more than three decades, reportedly had an explosive meeting with Weiss and Nick Bilton, who has been asked to head up '60 Minutes' under Weiss. Pelley's meltdown came at a staff meeting in which Pelley accused Weiss of 'murdering' the program and told Bilton he would never be welcomed at the network.

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60 MINUTES BARI WEISS CBS NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

And now, Scott has been fired:

This marks the end of the network's red wedding moment, where top producer and reporter Cecilia Vega was fired. Of course, everyone acted as if it were a Soviet-style media takeover. Sorry, kids, you can’t push your DNC talking points at will anymore (via NY Post):

“60 Minutes” correspondent Cecilia Vega accused CBS News of “censorship,” saying she fears for the future of the network, after she was fired by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss in a bloodbath of top producers and reporters.

Vega sounded off … on social media about her firing — which came even though her contract was not set to expire until next March — after three years with the storied newsmagazine.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at ’60 Minutes’ and the stories that air every Sunday,” the journo wrote on Instagram. “But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast.”

Though her blistering note did not mention Weiss by name, Vega claimed that network leadership “in recent months” has attempted to “insert political bias into our stories” and erode editorial independence at “60 Minutes.”

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It’s not an erosion of editorial independence when they’re trying to prevent you from lying, Cecilia. You’re gone, so sayonara. Also, it kills me that people think Weiss is some MAGA acolyte. She is decidedly not that—she’s a classic liberal. You may smear her that way because she doesn’t toe the woke line like you clowns, but a conservative she is not. 

It seems Pelley knew he couldn’t stay there, so he went out with a bang. 

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