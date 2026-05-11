Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Stepped in It Regarding TN Redistricting Fight...and It's Hilarious

Okay, I was giving some benefit of the doubt to Democrats regarding the Tennessee redistricting fight, which turned into chaos at the state capitol when a new map went into effect after the Louisiana v. Callais decision, which limited the Voting Rights Act’s protections against race-based congressional apportionment. Of course, the Jim Crow 2.0 theatrics spilled all over the place.

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Now, we have Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) going on a tirade, claiming that the new map will wipe out Black representation in Congress.

AOC on the new Tennessee Congressional map which would eliminate the last Democrat seat:



“States like Tennessee want to wipe out every Black Representative”



The current Democrat Rep is a White guy and his Republican opponent is a Black woman.



Can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/ZDWojmaHCC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2026

“States like Tennessee want to wipe out every Black representative,” she said during an event with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

Is this bad staff work, or is she just being ignorant? Tennessee doesn’t have a black House member. The only Democrat is Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), who’s whiter than Wonder Bread, lady.

Worse, Steve Cohen...said Democrat...has ONLY done one thing in his entire time in office (and he hasn't had an honest job since 1983.)



And that one thing...take a weird picture eating KFC. pic.twitter.com/L54EnF1MuP — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 11, 2026

There are no Republican House members in New England. There probably won’t be as many Democrats in the South, which I’m not losing sleep over, but there will be more Black Republicans. So, please take a Xanax and dissociate, because obviously that’s the healthier option for you.

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