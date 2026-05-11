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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Stepped in It Regarding TN Redistricting Fight...and It's Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 11, 2026 3:30 PM
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Stepped in It Regarding TN Redistricting Fight...and It's Hilarious
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Okay, I was giving some benefit of the doubt to Democrats regarding the Tennessee redistricting fight, which turned into chaos at the state capitol when a new map went into effect after the Louisiana v. Callais decision, which limited the Voting Rights Act’s protections against race-based congressional apportionment. Of course, the Jim Crow 2.0 theatrics spilled all over the place.

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Now, we have Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) going on a tirade, claiming that the new map will wipe out Black representation in Congress. 

“States like Tennessee want to wipe out every Black representative,” she said during an event with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. 

Is this bad staff work, or is she just being ignorant? Tennessee doesn’t have a black House member. The only Democrat is Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), who’s whiter than Wonder Bread, lady. 

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Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY REDISTRICTING TENNESSEE

There are no Republican House members in New England. There probably won’t be as many Democrats in the South, which I’m not losing sleep over, but there will be more Black Republicans. So, please take a Xanax and dissociate, because obviously that’s the healthier option for you. 

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Is This a Sign That Maine's Alleged Nazi Oyster Farmer Knows His Campaign Could Get Nuked? Matt Vespa
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