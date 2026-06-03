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Tipsheet

It Seems Like Dems Are Struggling to Handle the Chaos Created by Unterscharführer Graham Platner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 03, 2026 7:00 AM
It Seems Like Dems Are Struggling to Handle the Chaos Created by Unterscharführer Graham Platner
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Some Democrats might have limits for Graham Platner, the Maine Democrat who has SS tattoos, sexts with women who are not his wife, has an account on Kik—an app known to be a hub for pedophiles—and has posted numerous offensive social media messages mocking PTSD, wounded veterans, and making comments about masturbating in porta-potties. He’s a public relations nightmare.

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Still, he met with Senate Democrats in DC yesterday, where they’re rallying together, bad optics be damned. It’s fitting that Democrats don’t do their homework on their own people, to the point where now they have to double down on the guy with Nazi tattoos. I don’t want to hear a damn thing about fascism again. 

The statement of ‘we’re going to win Maine’ isn’t guaranteed long-term, and even those who defended Platner wholeheartedly seem foolish. Granted, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is a confirmed idiot. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

Democrat Alex Vindman, who is running in the 2026 Florida Senate special election, was escorted away by staff as he was pressed about Platner. Others either avoided taking a firm stance or were also shielded by their staffers.

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Sorry, but it’s hard to defend a guy with Nazi tattoos. In fact, no one should. Maybe that’s what’s missing in all of this—are you kidding me? 

But Larry summed it up best as to why Democrats likely cannot boot Platner like Eric Swalwell:

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