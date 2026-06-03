It Seems Like Dems Are Struggling to Handle the Chaos Created by Unterscharführer Graham Platner

Some Democrats might have limits for Graham Platner, the Maine Democrat who has SS tattoos, sexts with women who are not his wife, has an account on Kik—an app known to be a hub for pedophiles—and has posted numerous offensive social media messages mocking PTSD, wounded veterans, and making comments about masturbating in porta-potties. He’s a public relations nightmare.

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Still, he met with Senate Democrats in DC yesterday, where they’re rallying together, bad optics be damned. It’s fitting that Democrats don’t do their homework on their own people, to the point where now they have to double down on the guy with Nazi tattoos. I don’t want to hear a damn thing about fascism again.

The statement of ‘we’re going to win Maine’ isn’t guaranteed long-term, and even those who defended Platner wholeheartedly seem foolish. Granted, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is a confirmed idiot.

This is hysterical.



Chris Murphy: There needs to be a set of rules that promote goodness and the common good.



Same interview, very next question: Do those rules apply to Democrats? Do you support Graham Platner after all this?



Murphy: That's different. pic.twitter.com/cpw8TAOr2K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2026

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy continues to defend Graham Platner — Democrats’ candidate for Maine who is enthralled in scandal:



HUNT: "Do you support Graham Platner even in the wake of all of this?"



MURPHY: “Yeah" pic.twitter.com/P6DBgh7vKP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2026

Democrat Alex Vindman, who is running in the 2026 Florida Senate special election, was escorted away by staff as he was pressed about Platner. Others either avoided taking a firm stance or were also shielded by their staffers.

#FLSEN news:@AVindman flat-footed when asked if candidates with Nazi tattoos should drop out of their races



Vindman’s aides immediately try and block him off



Evidence Graham Platner is becoming a problem for Democrats beyond #MESEN pic.twitter.com/dEnTS2z2U1 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 2, 2026

BIZARRE: NH Democrat Stefany Shaheen refuses to answer if she endorses Graham Platner or if his conduct is acceptable.



Shaheen's staffer responds by repeatedly attacking the questioner with a donut.



WTF is wrong with Democrats? 🍩 pic.twitter.com/bRXUcF6522 — NRCC (@NRCC) June 2, 2026

Democrat Senator Tim Kaine dodges when asked if he supports Graham Platner.



CNN: “Do you think considering everything on the line…is he the right person for Democrats to put forward?"



KAINE: “I'm not going to say anything now..." pic.twitter.com/1qQmDlk2Hn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2026

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They’re going all in on a seat that probably wouldn’t deliver the Senate anyway.



And when this blows up in their face, I’ll be there laughing.



And it will. https://t.co/i9Ipjh2eWf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2026

Sorry, but it’s hard to defend a guy with Nazi tattoos. In fact, no one should. Maybe that’s what’s missing in all of this—are you kidding me?

But Larry summed it up best as to why Democrats likely cannot boot Platner like Eric Swalwell:

The only reason Dems abandoned Swalwell as they stand by Platner is they had alternatives in California. They're stuck in Maine.



That's it. No principals, just quest for power. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 2, 2026

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