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Tipsheet

John Cornyn Is Crashing Out Over His Horrendous Electoral Loss

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 03, 2026 7:30 AM
John Cornyn Is Crashing Out Over His Horrendous Electoral Loss
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. John Cornyn does not appear to be taking his historically awful electoral performance well, as he first posted an interview promoting Republican nominee Ken Paxton’s Libertarian opponent and then declaring posts that reported his betrayal as “fake news.”

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The original article Cornyn helped to boost promoted Libertarian nominee Ted Brown’s campaign strategy of siphoning off RINOs who “aren’t satisfied with the primary results” and thus desire to tank the GOP ticket.

Cornyn’s tenure as a do-nothing Republican came to an unceremonious end after losing 248 counties in his primary election. In one of those counties, Cornyn managed to secure a whopping six total votes to Paxton’s two.

Cornyn, who portrayed himself as a seasoned politician that Republicans needed in order to pass vital legislation but utterly failed to advance the SAVE Act, will find himself without a job and cushy taxpayer checks come inauguration season in January.

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2026 ELECTIONS JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

While Cornyn spent the day lamenting his own failure, Paxton and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick met with President Donald Trump to discuss strategy to ensure that the GOP retains control of Texas.

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