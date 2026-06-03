John Cornyn Is Crashing Out Over His Horrendous Electoral Loss

Sen. John Cornyn does not appear to be taking his historically awful electoral performance well, as he first posted an interview promoting Republican nominee Ken Paxton’s Libertarian opponent and then declaring posts that reported his betrayal as “fake news.”

Advertisement

Fake news https://t.co/Pgq1ehNpvz — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 3, 2026

Doing your best Graham Platner imitation, I see ... https://t.co/al3uAIro0r — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 3, 2026

You might wanna delete the post before you deny that it exists https://t.co/7PeoQs90Iy — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) June 3, 2026

The original article Cornyn helped to boost promoted Libertarian nominee Ted Brown’s campaign strategy of siphoning off RINOs who “aren’t satisfied with the primary results” and thus desire to tank the GOP ticket.

Cornyn’s tenure as a do-nothing Republican came to an unceremonious end after losing 248 counties in his primary election. In one of those counties, Cornyn managed to secure a whopping six total votes to Paxton’s two.

Cornyn, who portrayed himself as a seasoned politician that Republicans needed in order to pass vital legislation but utterly failed to advance the SAVE Act, will find himself without a job and cushy taxpayer checks come inauguration season in January.

While Cornyn spent the day lamenting his own failure, Paxton and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick met with President Donald Trump to discuss strategy to ensure that the GOP retains control of Texas.

.@KenPaxtonTX and I had an incredible meeting with President @realDonaldTrump today in the Oval Office. The President loves Texas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/YTCkGOyrdr — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) June 3, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.