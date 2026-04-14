Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It

Denial isn't just a river in Egypt. It's also the policy of the Left, who have largely denied that illegal immigrants are getting taxpayer-funded benefits, including Medicaid and SNAP.

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That's simply not true, of course. Illegal immigrants are getting billions in taxpayer-funded help, including food stamps and healthcare. Amid the ongoing battle to secure our border and reinforce our immigration laws, and while the Democrat-caused partial government shutdown continues, this clip of Abby Phillip from last October is making the rounds again.

Phillip repeats the lie that illegals aren't getting things like Medicaid. Unfortunately for her, Scott Jennings was also part of the panel, and he was having none of it.

Abby Phillip: “Medicaid is still not going to illegal immigrants, Scott.”



Scott Jennings: “It is, it really does.”



Abby Phillip: “It’s not.”



Scott Jennings: “It really does in several blue states.”



Abby Phillip: “Scott, no, it’s not... The part of the bill that deals with… pic.twitter.com/W5lmeJgkyV — BitcoinSapiens ⚡️ (@BitcoinSapiens) April 12, 2026

"The other debate about who's going to get taxpayer-funded Medicaid in this country. That's what the memes are about, that's what the fight is about," Jennings said.

"But the real thing is they filed legislation to repeal what the Republicans did this summer," Jennings continued. "They don't just want the [Obamacare] subsidies, they want other things, and the President is drawing attention to it, I think in a pretty clever way."

"Medicaid is still not going to illegal immigrants, Scott," Phillip said.

"It is. It really does," Jennings interjected.

"It's not," replied Phillip.

"It really does in several blue states," Jennings said.

He's right, of course.

Back in December, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson dropped a video that showed illegals do, in fact, get taxpayer-funded healthcare. California Governor Gavin Newsom admitted as much.

"As it relates to undocumented healthcare, yeah, I'm proud of that, because I believe in universal healthcare," Newsom said in the video. "You know, others may say it, but I did it. First state in the country, regardless of preexisting conditions, ability to pay, and regardless of your immigration status. I promised that, I promoted it, and I ran three times on it. I did it when I was mayor. People know who I am."

There are other examples, too. In Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reported that 16,000 illegals could lose food assistance thanks to federal eligibility changes.

In Ohio, a reporter spoke with multiple illegals who said they were on Medicaid.

When the Haitian migrant crisis was raging in Springfield, Ohio, @MariaBaerWrites spoke with multiple individuals who were in the country illegally who were on medicaid.



If the media were interested to look, it's easy to find. Even in a red state. https://t.co/rwaU5pC1pw — Aaron Baer (@aarbaer) April 13, 2026

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The media are not interested in looking, clearly. They're happy to repeat the Democratic Party lies that illegals do not get Medicaid. Meanwhile, some Democrats admit that not only do illegals get Medicaid, but they're proud to offer it to illegals.

Don't forget, Democrats are making your life miserable at the airport and putting national security at risk while they keep DHS shut down. And they're doing it so that they can abolish ICE, hamstring DHS, and bring even more illegals into this country, where they will absolutely give them taxpayer-funded benefits like Medicaid.