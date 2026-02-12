It Is Right and Proper to Laugh at the Suffering of Journalists
Tipsheet

David Axelrod's Lament of Skyrocketing ACA Premiums Is Undermined by David Axelrod

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 12, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

No matter how many times Democrats try to rewrite history, the fact remains: Democrats shoved Obamacare down our throats during the Obama years. Democrats also voted to sunset the COVID-era subsidies. Despite all that, they're insisting Republicans are to blame for the skyrocketing premium costs, and the media are happy to assist them in spreading that lie.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod took to X to talk about a couple in WI who are being impacted by the Democrats' failed health insurance scheme, blaming their tripling premiums on "congressional inaction."

If only!

That's what we were promised. It was all lies.

He does not.

But the Internet is forever, and a 2009 video of Axelrod has resurfaced in which he sang the praises of Obamacare.

"I have no doubt that once this bill is passed and implemented, the American people will appreciate it, and it's going to improve the lives of people who are struggling in this healthcare system today," Axelrod said.

Gee, that wasn't true, was it?

Instead of helping the American people, it's made insurance more expensive, care less accessible, and is now a wedge issue every election cycle.

And as long as a Democrat was in office.

How things have changed.

Democrats burned down the health insurance system, and now they're mad we've noticed who is holding the matches.

