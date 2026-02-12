David Axelrod's Lament of Skyrocketing ACA Premiums Is Undermined by David Axelrod

No matter how many times Democrats try to rewrite history, the fact remains: Democrats shoved Obamacare down our throats during the Obama years. Democrats also voted to sunset the COVID-era subsidies. Despite all that, they're insisting Republicans are to blame for the skyrocketing premium costs, and the media are happy to assist them in spreading that lie.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod took to X to talk about a couple in WI who are being impacted by the Democrats' failed health insurance scheme, blaming their tripling premiums on "congressional inaction."

Through family, I heard about a couple in WI who started a small business and were planning to expand. Now, with their ACA premiums TRIPLED due to congressional inaction, they've had to scrap plans to expand & grow. I'm sure that scenario is repeating itself all over the U.S. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 11, 2026

If only we could identify who wrote this law in the first place! — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 11, 2026

If only!

That's what we were promised. It was all lies.

You know you’re David Axelrod, right? — Magills (@magills_) February 12, 2026

He does not.

But the Internet is forever, and a 2009 video of Axelrod has resurfaced in which he sang the praises of Obamacare.

David Axelrod, 2026: People’s ACA premiums are tripling.



David Axelrod, pushing the ACA in 2009: "I have no doubt that once this bill is passed and implemented, the American people will appreciate it.



It will improve the lives of people all across this country." https://t.co/AqaKw5XPTp pic.twitter.com/pzyESdjx5W — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2026

"I have no doubt that once this bill is passed and implemented, the American people will appreciate it, and it's going to improve the lives of people who are struggling in this healthcare system today," Axelrod said.

Gee, that wasn't true, was it?

Instead of helping the American people, it's made insurance more expensive, care less accessible, and is now a wedge issue every election cycle.

@davidaxelrod, like many, will only discuss those high premiums when they can be blamed on the GOP.



Premiums have been steadily rising for American taxpayers, and that was OK as long as Americans didn't know. — AAE (@AAC0519) February 12, 2026

And as long as a Democrat was in office.

I remember this Obamacare starting out as the ONLY way people "with pre-existing and chronic medical conditions" could get "affordable" insurance plans 🤔 — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) February 12, 2026

How things have changed.

The arsonists pretend to be upset about the fire.https://t.co/HonJS0jAol — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2026

Democrats burned down the health insurance system, and now they're mad we've noticed who is holding the matches.

