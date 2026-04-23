James Talarico Has a Message for Those of Us Who Don't Believe God Is 'Non-Binary'

Texas Democrat and progressive Christian pastor James Talarico has made a name for himself by injecting his politics into Christianity. He believes the Bible is pro-choice, pushes veganism as a solution to climate change, believes displaying the Ten Commandments is "violence," and that God is non-binary.

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He doesn't seem to understand how this will play with Texas voters, who do not believe the Bible is pro-choice, who certainly don't endorse veganism or climate change, and who don't believe God is non-binary.

But Talarico is doubling down on saying God is non-binary.

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James Talarico defends saying “God is non-binary” to defend child gender mutilations.



“If someone’s got a problem with that...they should take it up with the Apostle Paul.” pic.twitter.com/KORjCJBITc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2026

"I understand that comment is a little provocative," Talarico said. "I said it on the House floor when the extremists in the Republican legislature were picking on school kids who were different."

That's a way to frame it, we suppose. That's not what the Republicans were doing, of course.

"But I don't it's controversial theologically," Talarico continued, "most Christians would acknowledge that God is beyond gender. In fact, the Apostle Paul, in his letter to the Galatians, said that 'In Christ there is neither male nor female' and so if someone's got a problem with that statement, they shouldn't take it up with me, they should take it up with the Apostle Paul."

It is, in fact, theologically controversial. Most Christians acknowledge God as the Father and Jesus as the Son. And Talarico is lying about Galatians. Paul didn't mean there was no gender, but that we were all equal in the eyes of God.

I'll take it up with Paul, & he'll declare Talarico a heretic that tells others what their itching ears want to hear.



This specific passage has nothing to do w/ non-binary individuals, & everything to do w/ the fact that God doesn't exclude anyone from salvation due to status. — ✭ 🇺🇸 The Spoonster (@USASpoonster) April 22, 2026

Beware false prophets and all that.

Talarico is referring to Galatians 3:26-28 in which Paul says…



“There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”



If you look at the whole passage in context, Paul is writing about believers in Christ,… — Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) April 23, 2026

He's also not writing about gender or excusing transgenderism.

Hard to believe that the party of secular humanism is this comfortable with a guy whose natural inclination is resort to the authority of Christianity. — Toby Petzold 🇺🇸 (@TobyPetzold) April 23, 2026

They're fine with using religion if it's (D)ifferent.

Texas is going to love this. https://t.co/eQRHCiwUxS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2026

It'll go over like a lead balloon.

Paul would not have enough ink for Talarico. https://t.co/4SsFtUWWnL — BananaRepublican (@BananaRep405) April 23, 2026

He would not.

Heresy.



Talarico is referring to Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male or female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”



The Apostle Paul is explaining how, despite our differences, those who believe Jesus died for our… https://t.co/l4p2XT3yza — OJ Oleka (@OJOleka) April 23, 2026

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"The Apostle Paul is explaining how, despite our differences, those who believe Jesus died for our sins shouldn’t be quarreling about who is more righteous based on religious edicts of the day but instead should be focused on sharing the gospel with as many people as possible. This is reinforced in Roman 2, 1 Corinthians 12, and in many other letters Paul writes to churches. It has absolutely nothing to do with this modern leftist concept of gender ideology, particularly applied to God. What a complete and total mockery of scripture," Oleka wrote.

You’re not going to believe what else Paul said, James. https://t.co/1qCV9k2U1j — Calvinist50 (@Calvinist50) April 23, 2026

Talarico conveniently ignores that, of course.

Remember: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's tattoos are proof of impending Christian nationalism, but the Democrats' candidate for the Senate can spout his incorrect views without anyone worrying about a coming theocracy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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