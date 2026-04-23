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James Talarico Has a Message for Those of Us Who Don't Believe God Is 'Non-Binary'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 8:15 AM
James Talarico Has a Message for Those of Us Who Don't Believe God Is 'Non-Binary'
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Democrat and progressive Christian pastor James Talarico has made a name for himself by injecting his politics into Christianity. He believes the Bible is pro-choice, pushes veganism as a solution to climate change, believes displaying the Ten Commandments is "violence," and that God is non-binary.

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He doesn't seem to understand how this will play with Texas voters, who do not believe the Bible is pro-choice, who certainly don't endorse veganism or climate change, and who don't believe God is non-binary. 

But Talarico is doubling down on saying God is non-binary.

"I understand that comment is a little provocative," Talarico said. "I said it on the House floor when the extremists in the Republican legislature were picking on school kids who were different."

That's a way to frame it, we suppose. That's not what the Republicans were doing, of course.

"But I don't it's controversial theologically," Talarico continued, "most Christians would acknowledge that God is beyond gender. In fact, the Apostle Paul, in his letter to the Galatians, said that 'In Christ there is neither male nor female' and so if someone's got a problem with that statement, they shouldn't take it up with me, they should take it up with the Apostle Paul."

It is, in fact, theologically controversial. Most Christians acknowledge God as the Father and Jesus as the Son. And Talarico is lying about Galatians. Paul didn't mean there was no gender, but that we were all equal in the eyes of God.

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Related:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

Beware false prophets and all that.

He's also not writing about gender or excusing transgenderism.

They're fine with using religion if it's (D)ifferent.

It'll go over like a lead balloon.

He would not.

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"The Apostle Paul is explaining how, despite our differences, those who believe Jesus died for our sins shouldn’t be quarreling about who is more righteous based on religious edicts of the day but instead should be focused on sharing the gospel with as many people as possible. This is reinforced in Roman 2, 1 Corinthians 12, and in many other letters Paul writes to churches. It has absolutely nothing to do with this modern leftist concept of gender ideology, particularly applied to God. What a complete and total mockery of scripture," Oleka wrote.

Talarico conveniently ignores that, of course.

Remember: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's tattoos are proof of impending Christian nationalism, but the Democrats' candidate for the Senate can spout his incorrect views without anyone worrying about a coming theocracy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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