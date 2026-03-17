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Video Resurfaces of James Talarico Pushing Veganism to End 'Existential' Threat of Climate Change

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 17, 2026 9:30 PM
Video Resurfaces of James Talarico Pushing Veganism to End 'Existential' Threat of Climate Change
AP Photo/Eric Gay

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, had yet another insane video resurface on Monday. In the video from 2022, Talarico claims that the world needs to lower their meat consumption to combat the “existential” threat of climate change and touts his progressive move to become a “non-meat” campaign.

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“We have, I think, heard more and more of issues of animal welfare,” Talarico said. “I think not just because it’s the right thing to do and the moral thing to do, but it’s also—as all of you know—necessary to fight climate change.”

“It is now existential that we try to reduce our meat consumption and that we try to respect animals in all aspects of society,” Talarico continued telling the Texas crowd. "I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign…we are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses."

Conservatives on social media had a field day bashing Talarico for the woke comments.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CLIMATE CHANGE TEXAS WOKE JAMES TALARICO

Something tells me that Texans, the people who revere their BBQ and hold the largest cattle population in the country, won’t resonate with Talarico’s messaging on meat.

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