Video Resurfaces of James Talarico Pushing Veganism to End 'Existential' Threat of Climate Change

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, had yet another insane video resurface on Monday. In the video from 2022, Talarico claims that the world needs to lower their meat consumption to combat the “existential” threat of climate change and touts his progressive move to become a “non-meat” campaign.

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🚨James Talarico goes FULL VEGAN:



"Our campaign has officially become a non-meat compaign...We're only buying VEGAN products...!"



Is this guy TRYING to lose Texas voters?pic.twitter.com/XrKsqsxSZA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2026

“We have, I think, heard more and more of issues of animal welfare,” Talarico said. “I think not just because it’s the right thing to do and the moral thing to do, but it’s also—as all of you know—necessary to fight climate change.”

“It is now existential that we try to reduce our meat consumption and that we try to respect animals in all aspects of society,” Talarico continued telling the Texas crowd. "I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign…we are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses."

Conservatives on social media had a field day bashing Talarico for the woke comments.

Talarico’s theology:



Mutilating children: good

Aborting babies: good



Eating meat: bad https://t.co/X1XDIVaDVj — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 17, 2026

James Talarico wants to represent Texas but is anti- meat, anti-gun, anti-oil, thinks white people are inherently racist, that God is 'non-binary,' and that the Bible justifies abortion. https://t.co/IgvcZ0QSHp — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 17, 2026

Vegetarian candidates for office don’t win U.S. Senate seats in Texas.



This will be more fun than I ever imagined.



Talarico is DOA. pic.twitter.com/YI4Wu0iK6k — Tom Slocum for Texas 🇺🇸 (@slocumfortexas) March 18, 2026

Something tells me that Texans, the people who revere their BBQ and hold the largest cattle population in the country, won’t resonate with Talarico’s messaging on meat.