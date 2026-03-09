VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the...
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's...
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw...
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 09, 2026 2:45 PM
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Democratic State Rep. James Talarico, who is running for Senate, is under new scrutiny after an old video clip emerged in which he virtue signaled about how much he loves trans-identified children.

During an August 2023 interview on the A SuperBloom Podcast, the host asked Talarico to name something he loves “that’s not family or friends.”

“I love, and just say this because it's on my mind, the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity,” the candidate said. “They shouldn't have to, but it was an inspiration to watch.”

Talarcio has repeatedly portrayed children suffering from gender dysphoria as vulnerable targets of Republican policies. During a 2021 hearing about bills barring biological males from competing in girls’ sports and prohibiting the use of “gender-affirming care” on minors, he argued that the policies are designed to “hurt trans kids.”

This is a manufactured problem. The only reason we're doing this is because certain Republican legislators - not in this committee, I'll add, but some of our Republican colleagues - want to brag to their far right voters that they hurt trans kids. It's the same voters who think the election was stolen, the same voters pushing us to waste time on these culture war issues. There's no other purpose of this bill other than to hurt kids, and I didn't come here to hurt kids, and I don't think any of you came here to hurt kids. If we vote for this bill, I fear it's a stain we can't remove.

He also claimed that trans-identified people also need “abortion care.”

Talarico has also faced ridicule for claiming “God is non-binary.”

These comments could become a problem for Talarico as they do not represent most Texans — or even most Americans, for that matter. Like many of his comrades, he virtue signals by constantly expressing his love for trans-identified children and claiming those who do not buy into progressive gender ideology are somehow trying to hurt these kids.

The reality is that opposing males in women's sports is not about hating those with gender dysphoria — it’s about protecting biological women. Also, it’s worth noting that while he claims to love “trans kids,” he supports “gender-affirming” treatments that are questionable at best. Several studies showed that using puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgery do not help the mental health of minors. In fact, it does more to harm them than help — especially after they reach adulthood.

If Talarico loved these children as much as he claims, he would not want them subjected to treatments that cause irreversible damage. But, as with many on the hard left, the ideology is more important than children’s health.

