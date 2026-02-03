VIP
This Democrat Senate Candidate Says the Bible Is Pro-Choice

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 03, 2026 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Democrat James Talarico is running for the Senate in Texas, and Texans might want to know how Talarico, a self-proclaimed Christian, views religion and the Bible before voting for him in the midterms.

Talarico doesn't believe that Christianity is more true than other religions, instead giving a mealy-mouthed response on other faiths.

"I believe Christianity points to the truth. I also think other religions of love point to the same truth. I've learned more about my tradition by learning more about Buddhism and Hinduism and Islam and Judaism. And so I see these beautiful faith traditions as circling the same truth about the universe, about the cosmos, and that truth is inherently a mystery," Talarico wrote on X.

He also believes the Bible is "pro-choice" because the Angel Gabriel "asked" Mary if she wanted to be the mother of Jesus.

That's not accurate, at all, and borders on heresy.

Here's what the Bible says about that encounter with Mary, from the Book of Luke, 1:28-35, 38 (emphasis added):

The angel went to her and said, “Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you.” Mary was greatly troubled at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. But the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God.  You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David,  and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end.”

How will this be,” Mary asked the angel, “since I am a virgin?”

The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called[b] the Son of God.

...

I am the Lord’s servant,” Mary answered. “May your word to me be fulfilled.” Then the angel left her.

There was no asking for permission. There was no consent. The Angel tells Mary she will conceive and give birth to a Son.

Mary's response is not consent, it's obedience to the Lord.

They are the most vile person.

"Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you," is from Jeremiah 1:5.

The Left will do or say anything to justify abortion.

