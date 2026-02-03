This Democrat Senate Candidate Says the Bible Is Pro-Choice

Democrat James Talarico is running for the Senate in Texas, and Texans might want to know how Talarico, a self-proclaimed Christian, views religion and the Bible before voting for him in the midterms.

Advertisement

Talarico doesn't believe that Christianity is more true than other religions, instead giving a mealy-mouthed response on other faiths.

.@ezraklein: “Do you believe Christianity to be more true than other religions?



.@jamestalarico: I believe Christianity points to the truth. I also think other religions of love point to the same truth. I've learned more about my tradition by learning more about Buddhism and… pic.twitter.com/SlBfTkj36L — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) January 16, 2026

"I believe Christianity points to the truth. I also think other religions of love point to the same truth. I've learned more about my tradition by learning more about Buddhism and Hinduism and Islam and Judaism. And so I see these beautiful faith traditions as circling the same truth about the universe, about the cosmos, and that truth is inherently a mystery," Talarico wrote on X.

He also believes the Bible is "pro-choice" because the Angel Gabriel "asked" Mary if she wanted to be the mother of Jesus.

Texas Democrat US Senate candidate James Talarico claims the Bible is pro-choice: “The Angel comes down and asks Mary if this is something she wants to do. To me, that is an affirmation in one of our central stories.” pic.twitter.com/TgjaLtWgRB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 3, 2026

That's not accurate, at all, and borders on heresy.

Here's what the Bible says about that encounter with Mary, from the Book of Luke, 1:28-35, 38 (emphasis added):

The angel went to her and said, “Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you.” Mary was greatly troubled at his words and wondered what kind of greeting this might be. But the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end.” “How will this be,” Mary asked the angel, “since I am a virgin?” The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God. ... “I am the Lord’s servant,” Mary answered. “May your word to me be fulfilled.” Then the angel left her.

There was no asking for permission. There was no consent. The Angel tells Mary she will conceive and give birth to a Son.

Mary's response is not consent, it's obedience to the Lord.

Advertisement

This doesn’t surprise me. Years ago, I saw some leftist protesters try to crash a ProLife rally in Austin. One was carrying a sign that read ‘Mary should have had an abortion’ — ☧ ✝️ Bardsmith ✝️ ☧ (@JGalt09) February 3, 2026

They are the most vile person.

When Mary is pregnant & visits Elizabeth, the Gospel tells us that John leapt in the womb, recognizing the presence of the Lord. The notion that the unborn are not living humans is irreconcilable with Biblical Christianity. https://t.co/QqO8B3cXG2 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 3, 2026

"Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you," is from Jeremiah 1:5.

This is why I say you cannot be Christian and pro-abortion. Maintaining your pro-abortion position requires you to mutilate the Bible and Christian teaching in unspeakably blasphemous ways. Example 1,232,009,981: https://t.co/jTJUDREFTq — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 3, 2026

The Left will do or say anything to justify abortion.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.