Republican Jeanine Driscoll Calls Out Laura Gillen for Trying to Take Credit for Work She Didn't Do

Rep. Laura Gillen (NY-04) is running for reelection this year, and as Democrats try to regain control of Congress, they're desperate to hold on to Gillen's seat. Gillen knows this, and that's why she's trying once again to take credit for work she didn't do.

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Thankfully, Gillen's Republican opponent, Jeanine Driscoll, is calling Gillen out for trying to take a victory lap for $500,000 in critical funding that Gillen tried to block.

This includes $250,000 in federal funding for the Floral Park Fire Department to help with the purchase of a new fire truck. Fire department chief Eric O'Connor said the new truck will help "tremendously," and said, "This is an investment in the safety of my members and the safety of the community as a whole."

I'm proud to announce that I secured $250,000 in federal funding for the Village of Floral Park to purchase a new fire truck, helping ensure our first responders have the equipment they need to keep Long Island safe.



This investment will strengthen the Village's emergency… pic.twitter.com/ndNTzj5Boh — Congresswoman Laura Gillen (@RepLauraGillen) August 5, 2026

Gillen also bragged about $250,000 in federal funding for the Franklin Square Public Library.

I’m thrilled to announce that I have secured $250,000 in new federal funding to improve the Franklin Square Public Library.



This library is such an important resource for so many in our community and I’m glad that families and readers alike will be able to enjoy this space for… pic.twitter.com/SwByGU0uEa — Congresswoman Laura Gillen (@RepLauraGillen) August 5, 2026

What Gillen failed to mention is this very important fact: She voted against the bill that included the funding. That was the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed in February, a government-funding package that ended the partial government shutdown that started in late January.

But this isn't the first time Gillen has tried to take credit for funding she originally opposed. She tried to take responsibility for $2 million in funding for the Hickey Park rehabilitation project, nearly $1 million in funding for the Bellerose Fire Department, $850,000 for the Lynbrook roller hockey rink roof, another $850,000 for Valley Stream creek repairs and upgrades, $850,000 for renovations to the Lakeview Public Library, and $500,000 for the Edgemere Firehouse.

This is a pattern dating back to her time as a Supervisor in Hempstead, New York. While there, she took credit for a boost in the town's credit rating that was the work of the previous administration.

Not only does Gillen take credit for work she didn't do, but she has also spent her entire political career trying to raise taxes on her own voters. In December, she boasted on Facebook about working to increase the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, but actually voted against increasing the SALT deduction from $10,000 to $40,000 on two occasions. While a Supervisor for Hempstead, she proposed a budget that would increase property taxes by 0.74 percent. When the town board trimmed $11.6 million from Gillen's budget and approved a budget that cut taxes by 3.46 percent, Gillen was the only politician to vote against it. The following year, Gillen again was the only member of the board to vote against a budget that included a bipartisan tax cut.

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Gillen's Republican opponent, Jeanine Driscoll, knows New Yorkers deserve better. She called out Gillen for lying about securing federal funding from legislation Gillen voted against.

Laura Gillen - again- takes credit for funding for which she voted NO. This time it’s the Franklin Square Library.

Stop lying Laura.

She is shameless.

Vote her out! @RepLauraGillen pic.twitter.com/IFnvxd6kCY — Jeanine Driscoll for Congress (@driscoll4ny) August 6, 2026

The bottom line is that Laura Gillen is out of touch with Long Islanders, and she knows it.

"Lying Laura Gillen tried to stop critical funding from reaching her district, and now she's trying to take credit for it anyway," said NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole. "The only thing Gillen has ever done in elected office is push to hike taxes on her own constituents. Long Islanders deserve a fighter like Jeanine Driscoll."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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