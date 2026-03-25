Philly DA Larry Krasner Vows to Arrest ICE Agents Working at Airports

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who hasn't met a violent criminal he didn't want to set loose, has finally found a group of people he wants to arrest: ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws. Krasner has called the men and women working for ICE "Nazis" and vowed to file state charges against them so President Trump can't protect them with a pardon. The Supreme Court recently threw a wrench into those plans, but it seems Krasner is unfazed by that ruling, because he's now saying he'll arrest any ICE agents working at the Philadelphia airport.

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Philly DA Larry Krasner threatens ICE agents working at the airport with arrest:



"The president cannot pardon you. I will put you in handcuffs. And if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell."



Krasner was promising to hunt down ICE agents like Nazis a couple of months ago. pic.twitter.com/dJFnhmYffm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

"This is how it works. You commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia, I prosecute you," Krasner said.

That, of course, is a lie. Last fall, we learned that Krasner repeatedly let Keon King, a 21-year-old repeat offender, go, including dropping charges of assault and kidnapping. King went on to abduct and murder Kada Scott, a 23-year-old beauty queen.

"That is how it works," Krasner continued, "no, I don't think a phone call from the President saying, 'Let them go.' No, the President cannot pardon you. I'll say it again: the President cannot pardon you. And yes, I will put you in handcuffs and I will put you in a courtroom and if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell. If you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this airport anything like what you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people. We are not having that here."

That, too, is a lie.

This was Krasner in January, by the way.

Remember: Philadelphia is consistently ranked among the top-ten most dangerous cities in America, and that's not because of ICE agents.

This is a clear violation of the supremacy clause and a LITERAL act of insurrection



If anybody should be in handcuffs it's this jerk off — Dr. Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) March 25, 2026

While airports are often owned and operated locally, any airport that accepts federal dollars is federally obligated, and it's not as clear cut as Krasner thinks.

You'll never hear him threaten actual criminals. — Rich Zeoli Show🇺🇸 (@Richzeoli) March 25, 2026

That would be racist, of course.

Yes, he is.

Krasner can't arrest them, and he can be arrested for interfering with federal officers. He knows this. https://t.co/fORdfhVf74 — @instapundit (@instapundit) March 25, 2026

We'd still love to see him try.

Just imagine if he treated criminal illegal aliens like this? Imagine locking up those people and telling them they won’t be released and will be deported.

But no. Larry’s fantasy is locking up American law enforcement agents for doing their jobs as instructed by the President. https://t.co/UwrDWId7mo — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) March 25, 2026

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That would clean up Philly, which is why he'll never do that.

If Krasner wants federal agents hauling him off to jail, he can be accommodated. https://t.co/PB2ZPWS2vf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 25, 2026

We would be fine with that.

Of course, for the Democrats, the process is the punishment. Arresting and forcing people to hire expensive lawyers to go through the legal process is enough to ruin lives, lead to bankruptcy, and cause damage. And that's what they want. They want to punish the men and women tasked with enforcing our immigration laws so they can render those immigration laws null and void without actually repealing them.