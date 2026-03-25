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Tipsheet

Philly DA Larry Krasner Vows to Arrest ICE Agents Working at Airports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 25, 2026 8:00 AM
Philly DA Larry Krasner Vows to Arrest ICE Agents Working at Airports
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who hasn't met a violent criminal he didn't want to set loose, has finally found a group of people he wants to arrest: ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws. Krasner has called the men and women working for ICE "Nazis" and vowed to file state charges against them so President Trump can't protect them with a pardon. The Supreme Court recently threw a wrench into those plans, but it seems Krasner is unfazed by that ruling, because he's now saying he'll arrest any ICE agents working at the Philadelphia airport.

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"This is how it works. You commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia, I prosecute you," Krasner said.

That, of course, is a lie. Last fall, we learned that Krasner repeatedly let Keon King, a 21-year-old repeat offender, go, including dropping charges of assault and kidnapping. King went on to abduct and murder Kada Scott, a 23-year-old beauty queen.

"That is how it works," Krasner continued, "no, I don't think a phone call from the President saying, 'Let them go.' No, the President cannot pardon you. I'll say it again: the President cannot pardon you. And yes, I will put you in handcuffs and I will put you in a courtroom and if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell. If you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this airport anything like what you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people. We are not having that here."

That, too, is a lie. 

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Related:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT

This was Krasner in January, by the way.

Remember: Philadelphia is consistently ranked among the top-ten most dangerous cities in America, and that's not because of ICE agents.

While airports are often owned and operated locally, any airport that accepts federal dollars is federally obligated, and it's not as clear cut as Krasner thinks.

That would be racist, of course.

Yes, he is.

We'd still love to see him try.

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That would clean up Philly, which is why he'll never do that.

We would be fine with that.

Of course, for the Democrats, the process is the punishment. Arresting and forcing people to hire expensive lawyers to go through the legal process is enough to ruin lives, lead to bankruptcy, and cause damage. And that's what they want. They want to punish the men and women tasked with enforcing our immigration laws so they can render those immigration laws null and void without actually repealing them.

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