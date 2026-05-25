Trump Gave a Huge Update on the Iran Peace Deal

Over the Memorial Day weekend, President Donald Trump took to social media to reveal a key component of the proposed Iranian peace deal currently under negotiations: that all nations in the Middle East involved in the conflict with Iran become signatories of the Abraham Accords.

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JUST IN - Trump "mandatorily requests" for countries negotiating on the Iran deal to "immediately sign the Abraham Accords," and extends the offer to Iran, if they make a deal. pic.twitter.com/G8aQqQ4i32 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 25, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces ALL countries involved in the Iran peace deal should also be required to join the Abraham Peace Accords



Peacemaker in chief! 🇺🇸



He's FIXING the entire Middle East.



"Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It… pic.twitter.com/kdDPiGtVva — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2026

President Trump calls on Saudi Arabia and Qatar to immediately sign the Abraham Accords, adding that other countries involved in the talks should follow suit. He also said if Iran signs the agreement under negotiation, it would be an honor to have them as part of the Accords. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 25, 2026

“I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “If Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition.”

The Abraham Accords are a set of economic, diplomatic, and security agreements between Israel and Arab-state signatories that sought to normalize relations between the regional neighbors. The deal was first negotiated in 2020 as Trump neared the end of his first term. Two regional partners, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, have signed onto the agreement prior to Trump’s request.

Trump has specifically named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan as those whom he believes should be mandatory to sign a deal before a larger agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran is reached.

While details of what the deal is shaping up to be are murky, Fox News’ Trey Yingst has reported that all components of a deal are incumbent upon Iran surrendering their entire stockpile of nuclear materials.

"If you have a final deal where the Iranian[s] are enriching, then you don't have a final deal,” a senior Trump official told Yingst.

Senior administration official says the Iran agreement will not be signed today, but indicated progress on a deal.



"If the Iranians make significant accommodations on the enrichment question then we will make significant accommodations on sanctions relief,” the official said.… — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 24, 2026

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“The deal states that U.S. forces will stay in the proximity of Iran for 30 days,” a regional source who has reviewed the deal told Fox News.



Context here is that it signals to Iran the military option remains on the table, if nuclear issues aren't resolved or the interim… pic.twitter.com/2L0XrHbIdh — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 24, 2026

Should Iran accept significant American demands regarding Iran’s nuclear development, the deal would work to stabilize global oil markets and begin the process of normalization between the two countries.

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