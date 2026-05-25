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Tipsheet

Trump Gave a Huge Update on the Iran Peace Deal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Trump Gave a Huge Update on the Iran Peace Deal
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Over the Memorial Day weekend, President Donald Trump took to social media to reveal a key component of the proposed Iranian peace deal currently under negotiations: that all nations in the Middle East involved in the conflict with Iran become signatories of the Abraham Accords.

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“I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “If Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition.”

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Related:

ABRAHAM ACCORDS DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS IRAN QATAR SAUDI ARABIA

The Abraham Accords are a set of economic, diplomatic, and security agreements between Israel and Arab-state signatories that sought to normalize relations between the regional neighbors. The deal was first negotiated in 2020 as Trump neared the end of his first term. Two regional partners, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, have signed onto the agreement prior to Trump’s request.

Trump has specifically named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan as those whom he believes should be mandatory to sign a deal before a larger agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran is reached.

While details of what the deal is shaping up to be are murky, Fox News’ Trey Yingst has reported that all components of a deal are incumbent upon Iran surrendering their entire stockpile of nuclear materials.

"If you have a final deal where the Iranian[s] are enriching, then you don't have a final deal,” a senior Trump official told Yingst.

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Should Iran accept significant American demands regarding Iran’s nuclear development, the deal would work to stabilize global oil markets and begin the process of normalization between the two countries.

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