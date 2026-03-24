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Tipsheet

The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Plan to Persecute ICE Agents If They Retake Power

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 24, 2026 11:30 AM
The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Plan to Persecute ICE Agents If They Retake Power
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

The Democrats have made it painfully, frighteningly clear that they intend to weaponize the government against President Trump, his allies, and anyone who didn't sufficiently "resist" the Trump administration if they regain power. Susan Rice said last month, "When it comes to the elites, the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media...it is not going to end well for them, for those that decided...that they would act in their perceived very narrow self interest," Rice said, "which I would underscore is a very short-term self-interest and take a knee to Trump."

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Rice added, "If they've done something wrong, they will be held accountable. And if they haven't broken the law, good for them; if they've done the right things, good for them. That also will be noted and remembered. This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and our national interests."

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker promised to do the same, telling the media, “I don’t think you can speak of it in shorthand, but we’ve got to restore the rule of law, and that means holding people accountable who’ve broken the law. I’m talking about the people in this administration who’ve broken the law and federal agents who’ve broken the law.” He said Democrats would do whatever it took to prosecute them, “Criminally prosecuted, civilly prosecuted. Whatever it is that we can do.”

The biggest target thus far of the Democrats' retribution plans is ICE agents. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed to hunt them down like Nazis. Eric Swalwell said he'd make their lives a living hell if he's elected Governor of California. And several states, including Maryland and Rhode Island, have introduced legislation that would bar ICE agents from obtaining law enforcement jobs in those states, while Colorado advanced a bill allowing lawsuits against ICE agents.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court, however, has made it clear that the Democrats' revenge plans may not pass constitutional muster, and they ruled against the Second Circuit and upheld that a Vermont officer had immunity.

Here's more from Turley.

This is going to make Democrats very upset.

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This, and the Democrats have no problem with their violent base protesting while wearing masks. BLM and Antifa do it constantly, without consequence.

Of course, because they're the authoritarians, they claim ICE and President Trump are.

This writer predicts that President Trump will, in fact, issue a blanket pardon for every ICE agent and anyone else he can as he leaves office in 2029. And the Democrats will not be able to do a darned thing about it.

Yes, it is.

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Perhaps they did. Then again, for them, the process is the punishment. It costs tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to mount a legal defense. Democrats know this, and they know most ICE agents and normies can't afford that. Which is why they use the process to extract punishment.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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