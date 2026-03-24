The Supreme Court Just Dealt a Blow to the Dems' Plan to Persecute ICE Agents If They Retake Power

The Democrats have made it painfully, frighteningly clear that they intend to weaponize the government against President Trump, his allies, and anyone who didn't sufficiently "resist" the Trump administration if they regain power. Susan Rice said last month, "When it comes to the elites, the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media...it is not going to end well for them, for those that decided...that they would act in their perceived very narrow self interest," Rice said, "which I would underscore is a very short-term self-interest and take a knee to Trump."

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Rice added, "If they've done something wrong, they will be held accountable. And if they haven't broken the law, good for them; if they've done the right things, good for them. That also will be noted and remembered. This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and our national interests."

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker promised to do the same, telling the media, “I don’t think you can speak of it in shorthand, but we’ve got to restore the rule of law, and that means holding people accountable who’ve broken the law. I’m talking about the people in this administration who’ve broken the law and federal agents who’ve broken the law.” He said Democrats would do whatever it took to prosecute them, “Criminally prosecuted, civilly prosecuted. Whatever it is that we can do.”

The biggest target thus far of the Democrats' retribution plans is ICE agents. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed to hunt them down like Nazis. Eric Swalwell said he'd make their lives a living hell if he's elected Governor of California. And several states, including Maryland and Rhode Island, have introduced legislation that would bar ICE agents from obtaining law enforcement jobs in those states, while Colorado advanced a bill allowing lawsuits against ICE agents.

The Supreme Court, however, has made it clear that the Democrats' revenge plans may not pass constitutional muster, and they ruled against the Second Circuit and upheld that a Vermont officer had immunity.

The Supreme Court may have put a dent in announced plans of Democratic politicians to arrest ICE officers and unleash sweeping prosecutions once they retake power. The Court just reversed the Second Circuit, holding that a Vermont officer had immunity in a protester's injury... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 23, 2026

Here's more from Turley.

...In Zorn v. Linton, the Court voted 6-3 that officers are generally shielded from civil liability unless prior case law put the unlawfulness of an action "beyond debate." While a civil case, the Court has shown the same deference in criminal cases... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 23, 2026

...The expectation is that civil and criminal cases will be filed against ICE and other federal law enforcement officers. Indeed, some politicians have insisted on barring masks to facilitate such lawsuits or prosecutions. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 23, 2026

This is going to make Democrats very upset.

Democrats set legal precedent for masked police during Covid lockdowns.



They thought it was great. pic.twitter.com/DMt2mHyt6i — MamawInKY 🇺🇸 (@MamawInKentucky) March 23, 2026

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This, and the Democrats have no problem with their violent base protesting while wearing masks. BLM and Antifa do it constantly, without consequence.

They will still move on prosecuting even if they get struck down.



This is where personal accountability needs to happen. Judges should have a three strike rule for getting overturned. After the third strike, they should be removed from the bench and possibly prosecuted. — M_BAWSTIN (@M_Bawstin) March 23, 2026

Of course, because they're the authoritarians, they claim ICE and President Trump are.

Trump will issue a blanket pardon for any and all actions taken as part of executing their official duties.



The dems can thank President Auto-Pen for the idea of blanket pardons. — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) March 23, 2026

This writer predicts that President Trump will, in fact, issue a blanket pardon for every ICE agent and anyone else he can as he leaves office in 2029. And the Democrats will not be able to do a darned thing about it.

Another win for the Trump administration. https://t.co/Hi3GZXpt08 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 23, 2026

Yes, it is.

You wonder if they didn't have this in the back of their minds. https://t.co/w5BxAPMKPy — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 24, 2026

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Perhaps they did. Then again, for them, the process is the punishment. It costs tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to mount a legal defense. Democrats know this, and they know most ICE agents and normies can't afford that. Which is why they use the process to extract punishment.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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