Why Is This Democrat Spending Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd?

While countless patriotic Americans are spending this Memorial Day reflecting on the sacrifice that our service men and women have given to protect our country’s freedom and way of life, radical Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey decided to make a long-winded social media post honoring George Floyd.

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Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago.



That moment changed our city forever. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

“Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago,” Frey said on X. “That moment changed our city forever. It forced Minneapolis to confront painful truths about race, policing, inequity, and trust — and demanded hard conversations and accountability. Since Floyd’s murder, our city has been challenged not just to say we’ve changed, but to prove it.“

This isn’t Frey’s first foray into pandering for support by propping up Floyd. Astute observers will remember that Frey performatively kneeled before Floyd’s golden casket while weeping back in 2020.

Mayor Jacob Frey crying at George Floyd’s casket will never not be one of the most pathetic things to happen in Minnesota history pic.twitter.com/vc9JLS7HuN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2026

Frey, who has yet to make a similarly gushing post honoring America’s fallen soldiers, was predictably dragged for the decision.

Minneapolis mayor recognizes the real meaning of Memorial Day https://t.co/xKj6Pq1HAI — Magills (@magills_) May 25, 2026

🚨 WTF?! Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is focused on honoring GEORGE FLOYD this Memorial Day



"Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago."



He has NOT posted about Memorial Day on his official account!



WHAT IS WRONG… pic.twitter.com/7d7eoYd5qo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2026

His choice to ignore American heroes was heavily juxtaposed by the Trump administration’s numerous posts celebrating those who have given their lives in service of the United States.

🚨 VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE JUST WENT FULL PATRIOT MODE



"It hit me that every time we lose somebody, every time somebody goes overseas and sacrifices their life every time that a person gives the ultimate sacrifice to the United States of America, we often read about it as a line… pic.twitter.com/DSOEE76sRp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2026

This Memorial Day weekend, Americans from across the country are gathering at @NatlParkService memorials and monuments to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country.



Their legacy lives on forever in the freedoms we hold dear. pic.twitter.com/eCmiPtQEz2 — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) May 24, 2026

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Memorial Day is a solemn reminder that freedom is never free. Today, we honor the brave American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.



We remember our fallen warriors, pray for their loved ones and Gold Star Families, and give thanks for those who gave… pic.twitter.com/1GtixFYHZO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 25, 2026

All gave some. Some gave all. Honoring all the members of our armed forces who gave what President Abraham Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion," Memorial Day is one of the most important and solemn days on the National Mall. #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/Eht3pYNhVG — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 25, 2026

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