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Tipsheet

Why Is This Democrat Spending Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 25, 2026 12:30 PM
Why Is This Democrat Spending Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd?
AP Photo/Jim Mone

While countless patriotic Americans are spending this Memorial Day reflecting on the sacrifice that our service men and women have given to protect our country’s freedom and way of life, radical Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey decided to make a long-winded social media post honoring George Floyd.

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“Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago,” Frey said on X. “That moment changed our city forever. It forced Minneapolis to confront painful truths about race, policing, inequity, and trust — and demanded hard conversations and accountability. Since Floyd’s murder, our city has been challenged not just to say we’ve changed, but to prove it.“

This isn’t Frey’s first foray into pandering for support by propping up Floyd. Astute observers will remember that Frey performatively kneeled before Floyd’s golden casket while weeping back in 2020.

Frey, who has yet to make a similarly gushing post honoring America’s fallen soldiers, was predictably dragged for the decision.

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Related:

JACOB FREY MINNESOTA VETERANS

His choice to ignore American heroes was heavily juxtaposed by the Trump administration’s numerous posts celebrating those who have given their lives in service of the United States.

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